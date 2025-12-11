Alia Bhatt Turns Heads At Red Sea Film Festival In Bold Bronzed Look, See Photos | Image: X

Alia Bhatt shared photos of her new look as she attended the Red Sea Film Festival. At the event, she received the Golden Globe Horizon Award, and her appearance itself made a striking beauty statement.

What did Alia Bhatt wear at the Red Sea Film Festival?

For the award ceremony, Alia Bhatt chose a flowy butter-yellow gown with floral prints and sparkly details. Her dress comes from Elie Saab's Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

She elevated her fairy-inspired look with bronzed glam makeup and nude-coloured lips. She kept her soft, curled hair open and completed the look with minimal jewellery. Her bold bronze makeup is now driving beauty trend conversations.

Sharing glimpses of her look, Bhatt wrote on Instagram, “a gentle reminder of why I love cinema...its power to bridge horizons. Honoured to receive the @goldenglobes horizon award at the @redseafilm festival.”

