×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

With the summer season in, here's a simple skin care routine for men to stay clear from acne, and harsh skin.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Summer skin care
Summer skin care | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As summer heralds its arrival with blazing sun and escalating temperatures, it's crucial for men to adapt their skincare regimen to combat the seasonal challenges effectively. The heat and humidity characteristic of the season can prompt an overproduction of sebum, leading to greasier skin, clogged pores and potential acne breakouts. But fret not, tailoring your skincare routine for summer need not be an ordeal.

Embrace gentle cleansing

Switching to milder cleansers can significantly impact your skin's health during summer. Harsh cleansers strip away natural oils, ironically inducing further oil production. Foam, cream, or balm cleansers, especially those containing glycolic or salicylic acid, can offer a thorough cleanse without depriving your skin of its natural moisture. Implementing a cleansing balm into your weekly routine can also effectively remove pollutants while keeping your skin hydrated and soothed.

Image credit: Unsplash

Lighten up with serums

Summer skin care calls for ditching heavy, sticky creams in favour of lightweight serums or essences that your skin can easily absorb. These formulations provide the hydration your skin craves without leaving a greasy residue, ensuring your skin remains refreshed and breathable.

Addressing acne concerns

Acne tends to flare up in summer, but with the right products, you can keep it at bay. Look for treatments that not only combat acne but also work to diminish imperfections, unclog pores, and promote clearer, healthier-looking skin.

Image credit: Unsplash

Never skip sunscreen

Sunscreen is non-negotiable in any effective summer skincare routine. Opt for a broad-spectrum SPF 50+ sunscreen, reapplying it throughout the day to ensure maximum protection against harmful UV rays. Gel-based or powder sunscreens are ideal summer choices, offering protection without burdening your skin.

Refresh on the go with facial mist

For those constantly on the move, a facial mist becomes a summer necessity. It offers instant relief from the summer heat, while hydrating, and revitalising your skin, meanwhile, imparting a subtle, healthy glow.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

I LEAGUE

Eddie Hernandez

a minute ago
Smriti Mandhana

WPL 2024

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli on video call with RCB women's team

Kohli's video call

16 minutes ago
Formula-4 car show in Srinagar

PM Modi Praises Car Show

24 minutes ago
Jaya Bachchan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi

Shweta Bachchan Turns 50

30 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster

Prithviraj in BMCM

35 minutes ago
UK Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Charles Spencer Diana

Charles Spencer Worries

36 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

WPL 2024

40 minutes ago
Damsel trailer

Millie On Damsel Shoot

an hour ago
Delhi weather

Delhi Temperature, AQI

an hour ago
RCB

RCB's first reaction

an hour ago
RCB

WPL 2024

an hour ago
Sidharth Malhotra

BTS From Yodha

an hour ago
Sidharth Malhotra

'Yodha' Sidharth Snapped

an hour ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Is A Stunner

an hour ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri In Shiny Outfit

an hour ago
Why is Rahul saying no to Amethi?

PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh

an hour ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay Walks The Ramp

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Netizens React To Jackie Chan's Viral Photos Ahead Of His 70th Birthday

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  2. FIR Filed Against Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel in Mahadev App Case

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  4. Gandhis to Snap Ties with Old Family Bastions: Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo