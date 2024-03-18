Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

Advertisement

As summer heralds its arrival with blazing sun and escalating temperatures, it's crucial for men to adapt their skincare regimen to combat the seasonal challenges effectively. The heat and humidity characteristic of the season can prompt an overproduction of sebum, leading to greasier skin, clogged pores and potential acne breakouts. But fret not, tailoring your skincare routine for summer need not be an ordeal.

Embrace gentle cleansing

Switching to milder cleansers can significantly impact your skin's health during summer. Harsh cleansers strip away natural oils, ironically inducing further oil production. Foam, cream, or balm cleansers, especially those containing glycolic or salicylic acid, can offer a thorough cleanse without depriving your skin of its natural moisture. Implementing a cleansing balm into your weekly routine can also effectively remove pollutants while keeping your skin hydrated and soothed.

Lighten up with serums

Summer skin care calls for ditching heavy, sticky creams in favour of lightweight serums or essences that your skin can easily absorb. These formulations provide the hydration your skin craves without leaving a greasy residue, ensuring your skin remains refreshed and breathable.

Addressing acne concerns

Acne tends to flare up in summer, but with the right products, you can keep it at bay. Look for treatments that not only combat acne but also work to diminish imperfections, unclog pores, and promote clearer, healthier-looking skin.

Never skip sunscreen

Sunscreen is non-negotiable in any effective summer skincare routine. Opt for a broad-spectrum SPF 50+ sunscreen, reapplying it throughout the day to ensure maximum protection against harmful UV rays. Gel-based or powder sunscreens are ideal summer choices, offering protection without burdening your skin.

Refresh on the go with facial mist

For those constantly on the move, a facial mist becomes a summer necessity. It offers instant relief from the summer heat, while hydrating, and revitalising your skin, meanwhile, imparting a subtle, healthy glow.