English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

Beetroot Blush To Charred Almond Eyeliner: Tries These DIY Makeups

We have compiled a list of DIY makeup products that allow you to have control over what goes on your skin.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
makeup
A representative image. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Makeup products available in the market often claim to have natural ingredients, but they may still contain harmful chemicals and microplastics that can damage your skin. Hence, we have compiled a list of DIY makeup products that allow you to have control over what goes on your skin. You can easily make these makeup products using natural ingredients such as beetroot, arrowroot powder, coconut oil, and more. Try these homemade makeup recipes and take care of your skin naturally.

Beetroot Blush

Beetroot known for its bright pigment distinctly magenta colour is perfect for cheeks. Add beetroot powder to a tablespoon of arrowroot powder until you get the shade you want. Two parts beetroot powder and one part arrowroot powder will give you a rich pink colour. Add turmeric powder to achieve a peachy colour or cocoa powder to darken the mix. Blend the powders with a sterilized fork and transfer them to an airtight container when ready.

Make Sure You Try Out These DIY Beetroot Beauty Recipes! | HerZindagi

Advertisement

Coal-Free Charcoal Mascara

To make a mascara that darkens, thickens, and lengthens lashes, the key ingredient is activated charcoal combined with oil, aloe vera gel, and beeswax. Start by heating a tablespoon of organic coconut oil, two tablespoons of aloe vera gel, and 1.5 teaspoons of grated beeswax in a sterilized boiler until it melts. Then, add a quarter teaspoon of activated charcoal for a light-black colour or half a teaspoon for jet-black. Mix well and use a funnel to transfer the mascara into a clean mascara tube. Chill in the fridge for a couple of hours before using.

Advertisement
10 Planet-Friendly Homemade Makeup Recipes

Charred Almond Eyeliner

To create a perfect jet-black natural eyeliner, you can use burned crisp almonds. First, take a single almond and skewer it with a long metal skewer. Then, carefully char the almond over the flame of a candle, making sure to do this on a fire-resistant surface. It should take around 10 minutes to char one almond, and you'll need three to four burned almonds. Once charred, allow the almonds to cool and completely extinguish before grinding them into a powder using a sterilized mortar and pestle. The powder should be black, similar to charcoal. Mix in a few drops of vegetable glycerin to the powder until it becomes a thick paste. Finally, use an angled eyeliner brush to apply the paste as an eyeliner.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

8 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

8 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

8 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Selena On Benny Embarrassing Her In Front Of HIMYM Cast Member

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  2. Sachin's picture perfect snow outing with Anjali

    Web Stories31 minutes ago

  3. Breaking: 9 People Crushed to Death in Horrific Road Accident in Bihar

    India News35 minutes ago

  4. The Devil Wears Prada: Meryl, Emily, Anne Reunite At SAG Awards 2024

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  5. Hardcore Hardik Pandya fan gets his image TATTOOED on his arm - WATCH

    Sports 44 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo