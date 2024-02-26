Advertisement

Makeup products available in the market often claim to have natural ingredients, but they may still contain harmful chemicals and microplastics that can damage your skin. Hence, we have compiled a list of DIY makeup products that allow you to have control over what goes on your skin. You can easily make these makeup products using natural ingredients such as beetroot, arrowroot powder, coconut oil, and more. Try these homemade makeup recipes and take care of your skin naturally.

Beetroot Blush

Beetroot known for its bright pigment distinctly magenta colour is perfect for cheeks. Add beetroot powder to a tablespoon of arrowroot powder until you get the shade you want. Two parts beetroot powder and one part arrowroot powder will give you a rich pink colour. Add turmeric powder to achieve a peachy colour or cocoa powder to darken the mix. Blend the powders with a sterilized fork and transfer them to an airtight container when ready.

Coal-Free Charcoal Mascara

To make a mascara that darkens, thickens, and lengthens lashes, the key ingredient is activated charcoal combined with oil, aloe vera gel, and beeswax. Start by heating a tablespoon of organic coconut oil, two tablespoons of aloe vera gel, and 1.5 teaspoons of grated beeswax in a sterilized boiler until it melts. Then, add a quarter teaspoon of activated charcoal for a light-black colour or half a teaspoon for jet-black. Mix well and use a funnel to transfer the mascara into a clean mascara tube. Chill in the fridge for a couple of hours before using.

Charred Almond Eyeliner

To create a perfect jet-black natural eyeliner, you can use burned crisp almonds. First, take a single almond and skewer it with a long metal skewer. Then, carefully char the almond over the flame of a candle, making sure to do this on a fire-resistant surface. It should take around 10 minutes to char one almond, and you'll need three to four burned almonds. Once charred, allow the almonds to cool and completely extinguish before grinding them into a powder using a sterilized mortar and pestle. The powder should be black, similar to charcoal. Mix in a few drops of vegetable glycerin to the powder until it becomes a thick paste. Finally, use an angled eyeliner brush to apply the paste as an eyeliner.