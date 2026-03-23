Chapped Lips Can Be Worrisome In Scorching Summers; Here Are Some Home Remedies That Can Help In Natural Healing

Chapped Lips Can Be Worrisome In Scorching Summers; Here Are Some Home Remedies That Can Heal In Natural Healing | Image: X

Pollution and changing weather have made chapped lips a common issue today. Instead of spending money on expensive parlour treatments, you can use simple kitchen ingredients that can help in managing soft and pink lips. Just follow three easy steps. Let’s understand these steps and how they help.

Natural Lip Scrub

Scrubbing helps remove dead skin from your lips, making them look lighter and improving blood circulation. To make a natural scrub, take half a teaspoon of powdered sugar, a few drops of pure honey, and two drops of lemon juice. Mix these ingredients into a smooth paste, then gently massage it onto your lips for about two minutes.

Hydrating Lip Mask

After scrubbing, your lips need proper hydration. A lip mask deeply nourishes and helps heal chapped lips. To prepare it, take one teaspoon of fresh cream, a pinch of turmeric powder, and a few drops of rose water. Mix everything well, apply it to your lips, leave it on for 10 minutes, and then wipe it off with a damp cloth.

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Protective Lip Balm

Finish by applying a lip balm to keep your lips soft and moisturised. This step helps prevent dryness and cracking. To make it at home, mix half a teaspoon of coconut oil or pure ghee with the contents of a vitamin E capsule. Store the mixture in a small container and apply it two to three times a day.