English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Dead Sea Black Mud: Benefits Of The ‘Natural Spa’ Recommended By Alaya F, Manushi Chillar

Alaya F and Manushi Chillar recently shared a picture covered in black mud. The mud is known as a 'natural spa'. Know all about its benefits.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Manushi Chillar, Alaya F
Manushi Chillar, Alaya F | Image:Manushi Chillar/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On January 26, Alaya F took to her Instagram account to share a photo with Manushi Chillar, The actresses are currently in Jordan for the shoot of their upcming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. What caught the attention of social media users from the photo was the actress’s mud-covered body. Check out all about the dead sea black mud and its benefits. 

What is the Dead Sea black mud? 

The Dead Sea, renowned for its extraordinary therapeutic properties, harbours a hidden gem beneath its waves – the black mud. This unique substance has been cherished for centuries, celebrated not only for its distinctive colour but also for the variety of benefits it offers. From skincare to overall well-being, the Dead Sea black mud has proven itself as a natural wonder. The mud is now easily available on e-commerce sites. 

Advertisement


Benefits of Dead Sea Black Mud 

Rich in minerals

Advertisement

The Dead Sea black mud is teeming with minerals like magnesium, calcium, potassium, and iron. These minerals are crucial for maintaining healthy skin, promoting cell regeneration, and contributing to the body's overall vitality.

Deep cleansing

Advertisement

Its natural absorptive properties make black mud an exceptional cleanser. When applied to the skin, it effectively draws out impurities and toxins, leaving the skin feeling fresh and revitalized. This deep cleansing action is particularly beneficial for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin.

Exfoliation and dead skin removal

Advertisement

The mud acts as a gentle exfoliator, helping to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. Regular use can result in a smoother complexion, reducing the appearance of fine lines and promoting a more youthful appearance.

Moisturising power

Advertisement

Contrary to its dark colour, Dead Sea black mud has moisturizing properties. It helps in retaining the skin's natural moisture, preventing dryness and promoting a supple texture. This makes it suitable for various skin types, including dry and sensitive skin.

Stimulates blood circulation

Advertisement

The mud's application promotes blood circulation, enhancing the delivery of nutrients to skin cells. Improved circulation contributes to a healthier complexion and can aid in the healing of minor skin irritations.

Stress reduction

Advertisement

The mineral-rich mud is not just beneficial for the skin; it can also contribute to relaxation and stress reduction. A Dead Sea mud bath is a popular practice for unwinding, and promoting a sense of well-being.

 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Tears Into Oppn, Reminds How Nehru Didn't Support OBC Reservation

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. 'Manmohan Singh Accepted That Economy Was Crumbled': PM Modi

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Mavericks to 119-107 win over Nets

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. Jawaharlal Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind: PM Modi

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Egypt appoints Hossam Hassan as coach and his twin brother as director

    Sports 11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement