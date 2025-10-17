Diwali 2025: Beauty Prominent Shahnaz Husain Shares Skincare Tips To Shine Bright This Festive Season

Diwali is knocking at the door! Put the glow back on your skin with natural face packs:

Mix cucumber and ripe papaya pulp with curd and two teaspoons oats. Apply on face and neck. Wash it off after half an hour. Helps to remove tan and brighten the skin.

Avocado pulp can be mixed with aloe vera gel and applied on the face to nourish and moisturise the skin. Wash off with plain water after 20 minutes.

Take two teaspoons choker (wheat bran), one teaspoon each ground almonds, honey, curd and rose water. Mix together and apply on the face, avoiding lips and area around eyes. Wash off after 30 minutes.

