Diwali 2025: Beauty Prominent Shahnaz Husain Shares Skincare Tips To Shine Bright This Festive Season
Shahnaz Husain recommends following a basic skincare routine and using these DIY face packs for glowing skin for this festive season. Learn more details.
Diwali is knocking at the door! Put the glow back on your skin with natural face packs:
Mix cucumber and ripe papaya pulp with curd and two teaspoons oats. Apply on face and neck. Wash it off after half an hour. Helps to remove tan and brighten the skin.
Avocado pulp can be mixed with aloe vera gel and applied on the face to nourish and moisturise the skin. Wash off with plain water after 20 minutes.
Take two teaspoons choker (wheat bran), one teaspoon each ground almonds, honey, curd and rose water. Mix together and apply on the face, avoiding lips and area around eyes. Wash off after 30 minutes.
Mix one teaspoon each honey and rose water with two teaspoons dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with plain water.
