Want Diwali Glow in Minutes? Try This Milk and Rose Petals Face Mask for Instant Radiance

Diwali, the dazzling festival of lights, is just around the corner. As the festivities approach, it's time to prioritise your skin and achieve a radiant glow that complements the celebratory spirit. This Diwali, you can get a natural, dewy glow with this simple, homemade rose and milk face mask, which is perfect for soothing, hydrating, and reducing redness.

Benefits of rose and milk face mask

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Milk and rose paste on skin offer several benefits, including gentle exfoliation from lactic acid in milk and soothing antioxidant properties from rose petals. Together they help to moisturise, brighten skin and even out tone, and help reduce inflammation and dullness.

Here's how to make a rose and milk face mask step-by-step to look fab this festive season:

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Ingredients

10-15 fresh rose petals

Two tablespoons of raw milk

One tablespoon of gram.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Step 1: Rinse the fresh rose petals thoroughly under the cold water and then dry with a clean cloth.

Step 2: Now, in a bowl, crush the petals into a fine paste. You can also use a blender to finely crush it.

Step 3: Add the raw milk and gram flour to the petal paste.

Step 5: Mix everything together until you get a smooth paste, and adjust the milk quantity if the paste is too thick or runny.

Step 6: Wash your face with a mild cleanser and pat it dry. Now, using your fingertips or a clean brush, apply the mask evenly on your face.

Step 7: Leave the mask on for 15 to 20 minutes until it has dried slightly. Gently rinse the mask off with lukewarm water, massaging your skin in a circular motion to exfoliate.

Bonus Tip!