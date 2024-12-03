Eat It Or Wear It? Two Insanely Good DIY Face Packs For Dry Winter Skin

Winter is here, and it’s natural for our skin to become dry due to low humidity. When our skin isn’t properly moisturized, it can become wrinkly, and fine lines—especially under the eyes—may appear even before reaching a certain age.

To avoid premature aging, try these two incredible DIY face masks, perfect for the winter season.

Banana Fruit Face Mask

If you are suffering from dry skin during cold winter months, you must try banana face mask.

”Banana is rich in various vitamins like Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, potassium, and Vitamin C. They help in treating various skin-related problems. The fruits also contain antioxidants that help in fighting free radicals and protect the skin from environmental damage,” states Dermatologist Dr. Renu Kothottil on her blog post Dr. Renu Skin & Health Clinic.

“The banana face mask easily brings a glow to your skin and lightens the skin’s complexion. It also moisturizes the skin and makes it supple.”

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of yogurt

1 small banana

Procedure

Mash the banana in a bowl and add yogurt to it.

Mix it to form a fine paste.

Apply this paste to your face and neck and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Peel the mask off gently and rinse with cold water.

Coconut Oil And Honey Face Pack

“Coconut oil contains lauric acid, which is known to prevent our skin from premature aging. Apart from that, coconut oil is also rich in fatty acids and Vitamin E, both of which promote skin healing and keeps the skin supple. The vitamin A present in coconut oil boosts the production of collagen and prevents fine lines and wrinkles,” explains Dr. Renu.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 tablespoon of honey

Procedure

Add coconut oil and honey to a cup and mix them well until you get a paste.

Massage your face and neck with the paste and leave it to dry for 40-50 minutes.

Then rinse your face with lukewarm water.

For best results, repeat the face pack once every week.