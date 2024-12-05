Expert Tips For Gorgeous, Wedding-Ready Locks In 2024

With the bridal season approaching, every bride-to-be dreams of looking radiant on her special day.

From flawless skin to the perfect outfit, every detail matters but nothing elevates a bridal look like healthy, styled hair.

Hair Expert Azaam Qamar shares exclusive tips and bridal hairstyle ideas to help you shine on your big day.

Image: Pexels

Start with a personalized hair care routine: Begin a tailored routine 2-3 months before your wedding. Use a nourishing hair mask, once a week to deeply hydrate and repair hair. Pair it with shampoos and conditioners for lasting moisture and softness.

Protect and prep: Hair often undergoes chemical treatments or excessive styling during wedding prep. To neutralize damage and maintain hair’s vibrancy and shine. Using Hair repair therapy with a Macadamia Mask and Serum Illuminator from is also a must during styling sessions.

Image: Pexels