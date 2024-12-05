Published 21:48 IST, December 5th 2024
Expert Tips For Gorgeous, Wedding-Ready Locks In 2024
From flawless skin to the perfect outfit, every detail matters but nothing elevates a bridal look like healthy, styled hair.
Bridal Haircare Tips | Image: Pexels
With the bridal season approaching, every bride-to-be dreams of looking radiant on her special day.
Hair Expert Azaam Qamar shares exclusive tips and bridal hairstyle ideas to help you shine on your big day.
- Start with a personalized hair care routine: Begin a tailored routine 2-3 months before your wedding. Use a nourishing hair mask, once a week to deeply hydrate and repair hair. Pair it with shampoos and conditioners for lasting moisture and softness.
- Protect and prep: Hair often undergoes chemical treatments or excessive styling during wedding prep. To neutralize damage and maintain hair’s vibrancy and shine. Using Hair repair therapy with a Macadamia Mask and Serum Illuminator from is also a must during styling sessions.
- Nourish from within healthy hair starts with a balanced diet: Add foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids (like salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds), biotin (eggs, almonds, and avocados), and vitamins A and E. Staying hydrated and considering supplements recommended by a professional can enhance your hair’s strength and shine.
- Avoid last-minute experiments: Avoid new hair treatments or colouring close to your wedding day. Stick to tried-and-tested routines to minimize stress on your locks. Plan any colouring or keratin treatments at least a month in advance for the best results.
- Strengthen and revitalize: Beautiful bridal hair begins with strong, resilient strands. Focus on maintaining hair health by trimming split ends regularly and ensuring proper hydration. Strengthening your hair naturally will enhance its shine, texture, and overall manageability, helping you achieve the perfect bridal look.
