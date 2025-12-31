Hair Care Tips To Add In Your 2026 Self-care Planner

How to Take Care of Hair in 2026: Winter may feel pleasant, but it creates several problems for hair. Cold weather dries out the hair and strips moisture from the scalp, which causes itching and dandruff and can sometimes lead to lice. Everyday habits often make these issues worse. If people ignore them for too long, their hair weakens and may start to fall out. Know a few tips and add in your 2026 self-care planner.

Why does hair itching and dandruff increase in winter?

During winter, the air loses its humidity. This lack of moisture dries the scalp and allows dead skin to build up, which results in dandruff. When dirt and sweat stay on the scalp, they also increase the chances of lice.

Winter hair mistakes that can damage your hair

Washing your hair too often or too little

Frequent shampooing dries out the scalp, while washing it less allows dirt and oil to build up.

Using warm or hot water

Hot water removes natural moisture from the scalp, which causes itching and dandruff.

Tying or covering wet hair

Wet hair traps moisture, which increases the risk of fungal infections and lice.

Skipping oiling or over-oiling

Avoid oil completely and your scalp becomes dry. Use too much oil and dirt sticks to the scalp easily.

Sharing combs and towels

Lice spread fast when you use someone else’s comb or towel.

Easy winter hair care tips

How often should you wash your hair?

Use a mild or anti-dandruff shampoo and wash your hair at least twice a week.

Choose lukewarm water

Always wash your hair with lukewarm water and avoid very hot water.

Oil massage

Massage your scalp gently twice a week with coconut, almond, or mustard oil to nourish your hair.