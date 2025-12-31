Updated 31 December 2025 at 20:44 IST
Hair Care Tips To Add In Your 2026 Self-care Planner
Cold weather dries out the hair and strips moisture from the scalp, which causes itching and dandruff and can sometimes lead to lice. If people ignore them for too long, their hair weakens and may start to fall out. Know a few tips and add in your 2026 self-care planner.
Why does hair itching and dandruff increase in winter?
During winter, the air loses its humidity. This lack of moisture dries the scalp and allows dead skin to build up, which results in dandruff. When dirt and sweat stay on the scalp, they also increase the chances of lice.
Winter hair mistakes that can damage your hair
Washing your hair too often or too little
Frequent shampooing dries out the scalp, while washing it less allows dirt and oil to build up.
Using warm or hot water
Hot water removes natural moisture from the scalp, which causes itching and dandruff.
Tying or covering wet hair
Wet hair traps moisture, which increases the risk of fungal infections and lice.
Skipping oiling or over-oiling
Avoid oil completely and your scalp becomes dry. Use too much oil and dirt sticks to the scalp easily.
Sharing combs and towels
Lice spread fast when you use someone else’s comb or towel.
Easy winter hair care tips
How often should you wash your hair?
Use a mild or anti-dandruff shampoo and wash your hair at least twice a week.
Choose lukewarm water
Always wash your hair with lukewarm water and avoid very hot water.
Oil massage
Massage your scalp gently twice a week with coconut, almond, or mustard oil to nourish your hair.
Use neem or aloe vera
Apply neem water or aloe vera gel to the scalp to reduce itching and control dandruff.