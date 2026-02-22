Holi 2026: Keep Your Skin Safe From Harsh Colours, Try This Easy Pre Celebration Skincare Routine

Holi 2026: The festival of colours will take place on March 3 this year. People celebrate this joyful occasion with great excitement and energy. However, many traditional Holi colours contain harsh chemicals and strong pigments that can damage the skin. These substances may cause irritation, dryness and even allergic reactions.

To keep your skin healthy and glowing, you should follow a proper skincare routine before Holi. Taking a few simple steps in advance will help protect your skin and reduce the harmful effects of these colours. Here is how you can prepare your skin and keep it safe during the celebrations.

Hydrate your skin

Begin your pre-Holi skincare routine by keeping your skin properly hydrated. Drink plenty of water in the days before Holi so your skin stays healthy from within. Well-hydrated skin feels stronger and handles the harsh chemicals in Holi colours more effectively.

Moisturise properly

Apply a generous layer of moisturiser all over your body, paying extra attention to dry areas such as your elbows, knees, and heels. Choose a rich, nourishing formula that creates a protective layer on your skin and helps stop colours from seeping in and causing irritation.

Advertisement

Protect your lips

Take care of your lips by applying a thick coat of lip balm to keep them soft and prevent dryness or cracking. Pick a lip balm with SPF to protect your lips from harmful UV rays while you celebrate outdoors.

Oil is your saviour

Before you head out to play Holi, massage coconut oil or a non-comedogenic oil like almond or jojoba oil into your skin. These oils form a barrier that repels colours and reduces staining. Focus on exposed areas such as your face, neck, and arms.

Advertisement