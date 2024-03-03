Advertisement

As the vibrant festival of Holi, celebrated on March 25, inches closer with the excitement of varying hues in the air, Bollywood music, and traditional attires, it's crucial to remember the toll it can take on your skin. Playing with colours can be fun, but the aftermath often leaves the skin dry, irritated, or damaged due to the chemicals present in synthetic colours. Here are five essential skincare tips to keep in mind before and after the Holi celebrations to ensure your skin remains as it is.

Pre-Holi Protection

Before stepping out to celebrate Holi, it's vital to apply a layer of oil to your skin. Coconut or olive oil creates a protective barrier that prevents colours from directly contacting the skin, making it easier to wash them off later. Applying a waterproof sunscreen to shield your skin from harmful UV rays, could turnout to be a lifesaver as most Holi celebrations take oplace outdoors.

Protective Clothing

Covering as much skin as possible can significantly reduce colour exposure. Opt for full-sleeved tops and long pants. Wearing a cap or bandana can also protect your hair from getting coloured or facing irreparable damage.

Stay Hydrated

Internal hydration is just as important as external protection. Drinking plenty of water before and after playing Holi helps keep the skin hydrated and flushes out toxins, ensuring your skin remains supple and healthy.

Gentle Cleansing

Resist the urge to scrub the colour off your skin aggressively. Instead, use a mild soap or a homemade cleanser like chickpea flour and milk to gently remove the colours. Harsh scrubbing can lead to rashes and irritate the skin further.

Moisturise generously

After thoroughly cleansing your skin, apply a generous amount of moisturiser to help restore its natural texture and health. Look for products with soothing ingredients like aloe vera or cucumber to calm any inflammation or irritation. A little preparation could go a long way in ensuring your skin stays protected throughout the festival of colours.