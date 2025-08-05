Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston, Denise Richards And More Hollywood Celebs Are Lathering Their Faces In Salmon Sperm - Here’s Why | Image: X

The latest so-called miracle treatment celebrities are obsessing over is salmon sperm, which is more politely called polynucleotides in the beauty biz. And yes, it’s exactly what the name suggests.⁠

Moving on with snail slime and bird poop, salmon sperm face masks have become the new questionable skincare trend on TikTok. Hollywood stars like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly tried this fish-based formula.

What is a Salmon sperm facial?

According to many expert cosmologists, salmon sperm facial treatments are made with polynucleotide, a DNA present in salmon sperm. At hatcheries, workers usually kill male salmon to collect their sperm, which is then turned into a serum for skincare use, either as a topical product or an injectable solution.

Celebrities like Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Charli XCX, Denise Richards, and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly tried this fish-based treatment. It first got popular in South Korea, where a few beauty companies have allegedly been injecting salmon DNA by calling its close match to human DNA into the skin for more than a decade.

In the United States, the treatment hasn’t received FDA approval for injection, so people usually apply the serum topically. Its popularity has grown so much that Beverly Hills dermatologist Harold Lancer has cautioned against “cheap knockoffs made out of a crappy trout.”