Men’s Grooming Tips For Seasonal Switch As Winter Dryness Gives Way To Summer Humidity

Summer is approaching, and a light transition in the wind signals the end of winter and the arrival of a fresh spring. This seasonal shift also impacts the skin of both men and women. To adapt, both need to update their grooming routine by moving from rich, deeply hydrating products to lighter options that control oil and offer protection. Although the exact change depends on skin type and location, the main aim stays the same: clear away winter build-up, reduce breakouts caused by extra sweat, and shield the skin from stronger sunlight. Here’s how men can step up their grooming routine before summer fully sets in.

1. Skincare Transition: From Heavy to Light

Swap Moisturisers: Replace thick winter creams with lightweight, oil-free, or gel-based moisturisers that keep your skin fresh and prevent blocked pores as the weather warms up.

Upgrade to Daily SPF: Sunscreen matters all year, but summer makes it even more important. Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every day to protect your skin from stronger UV rays.

Deep Clean/Exfoliate: Use a face scrub or a cleanser with salicylic acid once or twice a week to remove dead skin and clear pores affected by sweat and oil.

Switch Face Wash: Change creamy cleansers to foaming or gel-based ones that control excess oil more effectively.

2. Haircare: Lighter and Shorter

Get a Summer Haircut: Choose shorter, easy-to-manage styles such as fades or buzz cuts to stay cool and cut down on styling effort.

Switch Styling Products: Replace heavy waxes and pomades with lighter creams, sea salt sprays, or matte products that feel comfortable in the heat.

Clarifying Shampoo: Use a clarifying shampoo weekly to wash away build-up from sweat, oil, and styling products.

3. Beard and Facial Hair Care

Trim It Down: Keep your beard shorter to feel cooler and avoid discomfort in hot weather.

Switch Beard Products: Replace thick balms with lightweight, fast-absorbing beard oils that nourish the skin without leaving a greasy feel.

Daily Maintenance: Wash your beard every day to remove sweat and trapped dirt.

4. Body Hygiene and Scent

Combat Odour: Use a stronger antiperspirant or deodorant to handle increased sweating.

Freshen Your Fragrance: Swap deep winter scents for lighter citrus, aquatic, or fresh aromatic fragrances.

Body Care: Use a body scrub to remove dry, flaky skin left behind from winter.

Pro Tips

Hydration: Drink plenty of water daily, as warmer weather increases sweating and the risk of dehydration.