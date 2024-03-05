Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

Mistakes To Avoid When Incorporating Retinol In Your Beauty Routine

Retinol requires consistency and patience. Here are some mistakes to avoid when incorporating retinol in your routine.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Mistakes To Avoid When Incorporating Retinol In Your Beauty Routine
Mistakes To Avoid When Incorporating Retinol In Your Beauty Routine | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Retinol has become a skincare staple for beauty enthusiasts worldwide. The vitamin A derivative is the perfect solution for any and every skincare woes. From uneven skin tone, acne, fine lines and wrinkles, retinol can offer a cure to all of this. However, what people don’t understand is that retinol needs to be used sensitively. For all the good it does, there’s just as much that can go wrong. Before retinol can work its magic, it can also lead to dryness, irritation, redness, and sensitivity. 

The beauty ingredient requires consistency and patience. Here are some mistakes to avoid when incorporating retinol in your routine. 

Always use SPF 

SPF is the holy grail of skincare, especially when you are using retinol. Any sort of skincare you do is deemed useless if you don’t protect the skin from sun exposure. Since retinol makes the skin so sensitive to sun exposure, it is absolutely crucial that you apply your SPF every single day.

File photo of woman applying SPF | Image: Unsplash 

Applying retinol on damp skin 

It is recommended to apply nourishing serums onto damp skin, but retinol has a different theory. Applying retinol to damp or wet skin increases the likelihood of irritation. Instead, let your skin dry before you apply retinol and wait at least two minutes to make sure your skin has ample time to completely dry. 

Don’t use too much retinol 

While using retinol is exciting and it is easy to get carried away, remember that retinol works best when used sparingly. Always remember, using too much won’t make its effect faster. Too  much retinol increases the chances of irritation and severe dryness. 

File photo of Retinol | Image: Unsplash 

Choose the right type 

Not all retinol is the same. It is important to note its strengths, formulations, and ingredients. It is important to start with a lower-percentage formula. For beginners, it is important to use a 0.3% formula rather than a 1% formula. It is always better to talk to your dermatologist to find the right retinol for you.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

