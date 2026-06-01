Mom’s Guide To Postpartum Hair Care: Tips For A Fuller, Healthier Mane

Pregnancy often brings thicker and fuller hair for many women. However, after giving birth, many experience hair loss known as postpartum hair loss. This is a normal part of recovery after pregnancy. Although it can be worrying, knowing the reasons behind it and following a good hair care routine can help.

What is postpartum hair loss?

Postpartum hair loss is when women shed more hair than usual after giving birth. It happens because hair that stayed in the growth stage during pregnancy begins to fall out. This occurs due to changing hormone levels and is common in the months following childbirth.

When does postpartum hair fall start?

Hair shedding usually starts two to four months after birth and can last for several months. However, it varies for each person. According to The Cleveland Clinic, most women see improvement within six to twelve months as their hair growth cycle returns to normal.

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What causes hair loss after pregnancy?

The main reason for postpartum hair loss is a drop in estrogen levels after delivery. John Hopkins Medicine notes other factors that can also cause more shedding:

Drop in estrogen levels

After childbirth, hormones return to normal, leading to the shedding of hair that stayed in the growth phase during pregnancy.

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Hormonal changes

The body experiences major hormonal shifts after delivery, which can disrupt the normal hair growth cycle.

Physical stress of childbirth

The stress from labour and recovery can increase hair shedding.

Lack of sleep

Taking care of a newborn can disrupt sleep patterns, affecting overall health and hair health.

Nutritional deficiencies

Low levels of iron, protein, vitamin D, and other important nutrients can lead to more hair loss after pregnancy.

Hair care tips to manage hair loss

During this time, gentle hair care is important. Here are a few tips to manage hair loss after pregnancy:

Avoid tight hairstyles like ponytails or braids that can stress the roots and cause hair loss and breakage.

Use a wide-toothed comb to detangle your hair; this can help reduce unnecessary breakage.

A balanced diet supports hair health. Focus on protein-rich foods like lean meats, fish, eggs, and legumes, which are essential for hair growth. Also, eat foods that provide iron, like spinach, lentils, and fortified cereals, as low iron can lead to thinning hair.

Since scalp care is important after postpartum hair loss, massaging warm coconut oil or almond oil into your scalp enhances blood circulation.

Use a sulfate-free shampoo to avoid stripping natural oils. Focus conditioner on the mid-to-ends of your hair rather than the scalp.

Ways to restore hair health

Eating nutrient-rich foods is beneficial for hair growth | Image: Freepik