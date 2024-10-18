Published 21:15 IST, October 18th 2024
Multi-Millionaire Bryan Johnson's Anti-Ageing Experiment Involves Plasma Exchange
Tech mogul Bryan Johnson, known for anti-ageing experiments, replaces all the plasma in his body, however this time around ther's no ‘no blood boy involved’.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
US-based millionaire Bryan Johnson undergoes TPE. | Image: X/Bryan Johnson
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:15 IST, October 18th 2024