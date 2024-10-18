sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 21:15 IST, October 18th 2024

Multi-Millionaire Bryan Johnson's Anti-Ageing Experiment Involves Plasma Exchange

Tech mogul Bryan Johnson, known for anti-ageing experiments, replaces all the plasma in his body, however this time around ther's no ‘no blood boy involved’.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
US-based millionaire Bryan Johnson undergoes TPE.
US-based millionaire Bryan Johnson undergoes TPE. | Image: X/Bryan Johnson
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:15 IST, October 18th 2024