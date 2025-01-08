Nita Ambani’s Hairstylist Explains Ponytail And Its Connection With Receding Hairline

Hair fall is a very common problem everyone faces, either because of health conditions or lifestyle. But unusual extreme hairfall especially along the hairline surely leads every one of us to think if we are going bald at one point in time.

While hair fall due to certain health conditions is inevitable, a little lifestyle change or a habit can actually save you from losing clumps of hair over time.

Celebrity Hairstylist Amit Thakur, who has worked with Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, and philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani shares an insightful tip on how a tight ponytail can put you at risk of hair breakage and hair loss.

Taking it to Instagram Amit shares a video of him explaining why “tying your hair too tightly? You might be doing more harm than you think”.

Asserting that he is not a medical expert, but his opinion is based solely on his personal experiences as a hairstylist, he underscores in the video, “If you're regularly tying your hair too tightly then you're at the risk of hair breakage and hair loss. I'll tell you why because the pressure that is put on the roots when the hair is being pulled can cause damage to your hair follicles resulting in hair loss.”

The celebrity hairstylist also highlights how the habit of tying tight ponytails can lead to a more serious issue such as Traction Alopecia. Amit said, "Traction Alopecia is where you lose hair around your temples and your hairline. It is actually a gradual process but the impact can be long-lasting, you may have observed a lot of people who tie too tight too often may have a receding hairline.”