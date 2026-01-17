Selena Gomez Shares Makeup-free Selfie After Back-to-back Events

American actress and singer Selena Gomez seems to have given her skin a chance to breathe after days of red carpets, bright lights and long nights.

The actress, on Saturday, took to her Instagram to show fans her natural side with an adorable, makeup-free selfie after attending back-to-back events in full glam.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress shared a new picture on her Instagram Story, looking calm and happy. The 33-year-old star wore a simple white tank top, her hair tied back in a neat bun, and no makeup on her face. She smiled softly while relaxing against a blush-pink background.

Selena had just attended the Golden Globe Awards 2026 on January 11 with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars. She was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy. The award went to Jean Smart for Hacks, but Selena still enjoyed the special night.

According to PEOPLE, after the show, Selena and her husband, Benny Blanco, joined Steve Martin, Martin Short, and the show's producers for dinner in Los Angeles. Selena later shared a story from the outing and wrote, "Breakfast for dinner after the Globes." All of them were still in their formal outfits from the event.

Selena and Benny Blanco got married in California on September 27, 2025, after dating for two years. Selena later shared photos from the wedding with her fans on social media. (ANI)

