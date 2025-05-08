Shilpa Shetty’s Mauve Lips, Winged Eyes Are The Beauty Vibes We're Loving This Season

Updated May 8th 2025, 14:52 IST
The summer season is in full swing, and so is Shilpa Shetty's selfie game.
The actress, known not just for her performances but also for her beauty and, most notably, her fitness journey, recently shared a series of selfies on Instagram, pouting and basking in the beauty of nature.
In the pictures, the Sukhee star is seen sporting a mauve lip colour and winged eyeliner, a look that's hard to ignore.
Shilpa Shetty, who continues to shine in everything she does, included a thoughtful caption in her post, reminding her fans and followers to “take a moment and breathe with awareness.”
For her stunning look, the 49-year-old star accessorized her looks with gold-tone jewellery, including a striking evil eye necklace meant to ward off negativity, and another adorned with clover leaves.
Within just a few hours of posting, the comments section was flooded with heart emojis and compliments from fans.
One user wrote, “True beauty and value lie not in material wealth, but in the memories and moments that make life worth living.”
Another added on a lighter note, “Chura ke dil mera goriya chali,” which translates to, “Having stolen my heart, my sweetheart has gone.”
