Summer Heat Can Cause Dandruff, Here Are The Best Ways To Prevent It

Summer doesn’t only affect your wardrobe; it also quietly impacts your scalp health. Rising temperatures, high humidity, and constant sweating create the ideal conditions for imbalance. What begins as slight itchiness or a few flakes can quickly turn into stubborn dandruff, often taking people by surprise.

Here are some remedies to prevent before the season hits high.

Why does summer trigger dandruff?

As per reports, Dandruff occurs when sweat mixes with dust, dirt, and pollution, which clogs hair follicles and encourages fungal and bacterial growth. High temperatures stimulate the scalp’s sebaceous glands, producing more oil that feeds Malassezia.

Moist air keeps the scalp damp and disrupts its natural microbiome. Long exposure to UV rays can dry the scalp or cause sunburn, leading to peeling and flaking. Chlorine in swimming pools strips away natural oils, while continuous indoor air conditioning dries out the scalp.

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Best ways to manage summer dandruff

To manage dandruff in summer, keep your scalp clean while also maintaining proper moisture.

Wash your hair regularly but gently. Use a mild, sulphate-free shampoo two to three times a week to remove sweat and excess oil without drying out your scalp. If you sweat a lot, you can wash more often, but always choose a gentle formula.

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Use medicated shampoos if flakes persist. Look for products with ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione, salicylic acid, selenium sulphide, or piroctone olamine. Apply them once or twice a week, following the instructions.

Rinse your hair with cool water at the end of each wash. This helps soothe the scalp and close the hair cuticles.

Protect your hair with breathable coverings. Choose a wide-brimmed hat or a cotton scarf to shield your scalp from UV rays without trapping heat.

Keep your hairstyles loose. Tight buns or ponytails trap sweat and moisture, so let your scalp breathe.

Dry your hair completely after washing or sweating. Avoid tying up wet hair, as moisture can encourage fungal growth.

Limit the use of heat styling tools. Blow dryers and straighteners can irritate and dry the scalp further.

You can also try simple home remedies. Apply fresh aloe vera gel for 15 to 30 minutes before washing, as it cools the scalp and reduces inflammation and fungus. Use a diluted apple cider vinegar rinse to balance the scalp’s pH and control fungal growth. Add a few drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo for its natural antifungal effect. You can also use neem oil or rinse your hair with water infused with neem leaves for its antibacterial benefits.