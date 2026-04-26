Summer Special: Sugar and Lemon Scrub Recipes for Smooth Skin

During summer and monsoon, when the skin looks dull with sweat and oil deposits, scrubs can work wonders, removing dead cells and brightening the skin. Scrubs play an important role by keeping the pores free of clogged oil, thus preventing blackheads and pimples. Some scrub ingredients, like lemon juice, help to brighten the skin and lighten skin colour over a period of time. Scrubs also help to remove summer tan by removing dead skin cells and their contained pigment. Therefore, the use of facial scrubs can help to remove dead cells, brighten the skin and prevent blackheads. Scrub the face once or twice a week. For sensitive and pimple-prone skin, avoid scrubs. The skin type should be kept in mind for exfoliation. Dry skin may be exfoliated only once a week. If there is any sensitivity, like dry, rough and reddish patches, avoid scrubs.

Home ingredients can easily be used for scrubs and packs. Lemon and sugar are two ingredients that are commonly found in every home. Lemon juice and sugar make a good scrub, both for the face and body and especially for areas like the elbows, knees and knuckles. Lemon is rich in Vitamin C and is also known to lighten skin colour and brighten the complexion. Actually, lemon is also a natural astringent and helps to tighten the pores and also reduce oiliness. Over a period of time, it helps to remove tan and brighten the skin. Sugar is grainy and is, therefore, useful as a scrub ingredient. It helps to cleanse the pores and also remove dead skin cells. It helps to make the skin smooth and bright.

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Lemon and sugar make a good scrub for the hands. Mix the sugar with the lemon juice just before scrubbing. Rub gently on the skin and wash off with water. This can be used on the face too, provided there is no rash. It also helps to remove tan. For dry and dark hands, take 2 tablespoons sunflower oil, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and 3 tablespoons coarse sugar. Mix together till it becomes a paste. Apply and rub into hands. Wash off after 15 minutes. You can use this scrub three times a week.

When applying the lemon and sugar scrub on the body, apply it on the body and rub with circular movements for 2 to 3 minutes. Pay special attention to the elbows and knees. Wash off with water. Two to three tablespoons of olive oil can be added to the lemon and sugar for a nourishing body scrub. Honey may also be added.

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While using the lemon and sugar scrub on the face, rub gently with small circular movements. Lemon helps to tighten the pores and reduce dark patches and spots. The lemon and sugar scrub helps to prevent acne by preventing blackheads. However, if there is acne, avoid using the scrub on the eruptions. Also, a word of warning: if there is any skin problem like eczema, or rash, or itching, or any open wound, avoid using the scrub.

Remember that the human body responds well to natural substances, while it has an in-built resistance to synthetic ones. So, go natural with lemon and sugar.

