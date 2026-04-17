Summer Wedding On Radar? Ultimate Beauty Survival Guide For Beginners

The summer wedding season has arrived, and this year, India has turned the hottest. Many couples will celebrate their weddings in these sweltering conditions. While you can choose light and airy outfits to stay comfortable, managing makeup meltdown in 40-degree temperatures can be challenging. Heatwave can shorten the fresh look time. Here are some essential tips to help you avoid a makeup meltdown this season.

Essential summer wedding beauty tips

Cleanse your skin with a gentle cleanser, then dip your face into ice-cold water. This helps refresh and hydrate the skin.

Use an oil-free primer before applying makeup, as it helps it last longer and keeps it intact in any condition. After applying foundation, lightly set your face with powder using a small brush.

Avoid liquid or cream bronzers, as they do not hold up well in heat; choose a matte powder instead.

Advertisement

Choose a soft, powder-based blush rather than a cream one, as it stays fresh and absorbs excess oil. For longer wear, apply a cheek stain first, then lightly dust a matching powder blush over it.

Always apply a lightweight SPF 50+ sunscreen, even under makeup.

Advertisement

Apply thin, well-blended layers instead of heavy makeup to keep the look breathable, fresh, and long-lasting.

What should your bag have?

Pack your touch-up bag with these essentials:

Include face powder; ask your makeup artist for a small touch-up kit, as many are happy to provide one. Carry your lipstick because heat and a few kisses can wear it off, and you will want to freshen up your lips.

Bring deodorant; nothing feels worse than not having it when you need it. Add perfume as well; you will be greeting and hugging people throughout the day, so a quick refresh helps.

Keep a few bobby pins on hand to fix loose strands or to switch your hairstyle from half-up to fully up.

Pack over-the-counter pain relief to ease sore feet before they become too uncomfortable and to help with any next-day fatigue.