Swimming In Summer: Easy Tips To Get Rid Of After Pool Tanning

The summer season brings with it delightful recreational activities such as swimming. A dip in the chilly water as the temperature soars is a refreshing experience. It also helps in bonding, fitness and spending productive time. However, swimming in summer can come with the aftereffect of a stubborn tan. Exposure to the sun’s harsh UV rays combined with chlorine-treated water can leave your skin dull, dry, and uneven. However, a few remedies can help tackle post-swim tan.

Take a shower immediately

Most swimming pools are equipped with a shower on the premises. Chlorine residue can worsen skin damage if left on for long, so a quick shower with a gentle body wash helps minimise its effects. Follow this with a moisturiser to replenish lost hydration and prevent dryness.

Apply aloe vera gel

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Applying fresh aloe vera before bedtime and washing it off in the morning can show visible results over time. Aloe vera gel is a popular choice for soothing sun-exposed skin. Its cooling properties help calm irritation while gradually lightening the tan.

Face pack

The classic dahi-besan pack is a summer staple for anti-tanning. Curd contains lactic acid, which helps exfoliate dead skin cells, while besan cleanses and brightens the skin. Apply the mixture, leave it on for 15–20 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water for a refreshed look.

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Lemon juice and honey

Lemon juice and honey are another tried-and-tested combination. Lemon acts as a natural bleaching agent, while honey keeps the skin hydrated. However, those with sensitive skin should use this remedy cautiously and always do a patch test first.



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Exfoliate

Exfoliation is key when dealing with tanning. Using a mild scrub once or twice a week helps remove dead skin layers and promotes cell regeneration. But avoid over-exfoliating, as it can irritate already sun-exposed skin.

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Sunscreen

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