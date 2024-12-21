Charm And Simplicity: Virat Kohli's Hairstylist Calls His New Haircut The 'Crown'

Virat Kohli , renowned not only as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history but also as a trendsetter in the fashion and grooming world, continues to leave his mark.

In a recent post shared by cricketer Virat Kohli’s hairstylist, Jordan Tabakman, the celebrated batsman is seen receiving a stylish hair makeover.

Virat Kohli's New Look

Celebrity barber Jordan Tabakman, who has previously styled several of Kohli’s teammates, including KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya , described Virat’s new look in the video as “The King’s New Crown.”

Fans quickly flooded the comment section of Jordan’s video, with some humorously acknowledging Kohli’s fame.

One remarked, “This video is probably the most viewed video on this account,” while another wrote, “Too clean! I tell you!!” Yet another commented, “Once a king, always a king.”