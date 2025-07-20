Want Korean Glass Skin? 7 Must-Follow Skincare Tips To Achieve Glow Like Dew This Summer

Taking care of your skin is essential for your health and appearance. It helps to maintain your skin’s protective barrier, prevents premature ageing and skin damage, and also boosts your self-confidence.

To achieve that perfect Korean glass skin, follow this easy skincare routine to achieve that clean and dewy glow, which is given below:

Step 1: Double Cleansing

This step is a cornerstone in any Korean skincare routine, which involves thoroughly washing away your makeup, sunscreen, and impurities. First, clean your face with the oil-based cleanser and then with a water-based cleanser. This two-step process leaves your skin fresh and prepped for hydration.

Step 2: Exfoliation

Gently buff your face, which helps sweep away dead skin cells and reveals a smoother, radiant layer beneath. This method enhances skin texture and overall luminosity.

Step 3: Toning

Toning is essential for smoothing out any minor imperfections and opening your skin up to absorb moisture and active ingredients efficiently. You can use hydrating toners, which soften and refresh your skin.

Step 4: Essence Application for Skin Care

Essences are the lightweight, hydrating liquids that are used after cleansing and toning. It acts as a primer, preparing the skin to better absorb subsequent products while providing additional hydration and active ingredients.

Step 5: Serum for Targeted Skin Care

Serums are packed with high concentrations of active ingredients that can make a noticeable difference in your skin's appearance. From hydration skin tips to skin brightness techniques, serums are tailored to your needs.

Step 6: Moisturization

Moisturization is a non-negotiable step in your journey towards glass skin. Moisturising your skin seals in all the hydration and activates the ingredients from the previous steps. This step ensures your skin stays soft, plump, and resilient throughout the day.

Step 7: Sunscreen Protection