As awareness of the harmful effects of UV radiation increases, so does the search for effective sun protection methods. Recently, oral sunscreens have gained popularity as a novel approach to safeguarding the skin from the sun's damaging rays. These supplements offer an alternative to traditional topical sunscreens, appealing to those looking for additional or more convenient ways to protect their skin.

The trend and its popularity

Oral sunscreen supplements have become a trending topic in the beauty and health industry. This rise in popularity is driven by the promise of all-day protection without the need for frequent reapplication, which is a significant drawback of traditional sunscreens. These supplements are marketed as a convenient solution for individuals with active lifestyles, those who forget to reapply sunscreen, or those with sensitive skin who may react to topical products. The appeal is further amplified by endorsements from celebrities and influencers, contributing to their widespread acceptance.

Oral sunscreen | Image: Unsplash

Benefits of oral sunscreens

Oral sunscreens typically contain ingredients like Polypodium leucotomos extract, antioxidants (such as vitamins C and E), and carotenoids (like beta-carotene and lycopene), which are known for their skin-protective properties. These compounds help neutralize free radicals generated by UV exposure, reduce inflammation, and support overall skin health. The benefits of oral sunscreens include

Simply taking a pill eliminates the need for frequent application and reapplication, providing a hassle-free way to incorporate sun protection into daily routines.

Oral supplements can offer systemic protection, potentially guarding areas that might be missed by topical applications, such as the scalp or areas covered by light clothing.

When used in conjunction with topical sunscreens, oral supplements can provide overall protection with a multi-layered defense against UV damage.

Comparison with regular sunscreen

While oral sunscreens offer promising benefits, they are not a standalone solution. Traditional topical sunscreens remain the gold standard for direct UV protection, forming a physical or chemical barrier on the skin to absorb or reflect harmful rays. Here’s how oral sunscreens compare

Efficacy

Topical sunscreens provide immediate, measurable protection (indicated by SPF ratings), whereas the effectiveness of oral sunscreens can vary based on the individual's metabolism and the specific formulation.

Oral sunscreen | Image: Unsplash

Coverage

Topical sunscreens can be applied specifically to high-risk areas (like the nose, ears, and shoulders), ensuring targeted protection, whereas oral supplements work internally and more broadly.

Reapplication

Topical sunscreens require reapplication, especially after sweating or swimming, to maintain effectiveness. Oral supplements claim to provide continuous protection but should be considered supplementary rather than primary.