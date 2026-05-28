What Is Overnight Slugging? Know The Benefits Of This Skincare Trend

Social media continues to introduce new skincare trends every few months. From skin flooding to glass skin routines, the internet constantly rolls out new beauty trends, making it difficult to keep up with the latest ones. One trend that has gained major popularity is overnight slugging. It is a skincare method that involves sealing the skin with thick occlusive products before sleeping. While the technique may help reduce dryness and improve hydration for some people, experts say it may not work equally well for every skin type.

What is overnight slugging?

Slugging is a skincare method for skin hydration | Image: Freepik

Slugging is a skincare method where a person applies a thick occlusive ointment as the final step of their nighttime routine. Occlusives are moisturising agents that form a protective barrier on the skin to help reduce moisture loss. Many people use petroleum jelly-based products during slugging because they help seal in hydration overnight and support the skin barrier. The term “slugging” comes from the shiny appearance the skin gets after application.

Can slugging help dry skin?

Slugging helps improve dry and flaky skin | Image: Freepik

Experts say slugging may be helpful for people with dry or flaky skin because occlusive products help reduce water loss from the skin. Petroleum jelly is one of the most commonly used products for slugging because it helps protect the skin barrier and retain moisture. According to the Cleveland Clinic, retained hydration may help make the skin feel softer and more flexible.

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Benefits of slugging

Slugging makes the skin moisturised and glowing | Image: Freepik

Helps lock in moisture

Slugging helps create a protective layer over the skin, which may help reduce moisture loss overnight. Many people also use it as the final step of their nighttime skincare routine to seal in hydration after applying moisturisers or serums.

Supports skin barrier repair

Experts say keeping the skin hydrated may help support the skin barrier. Slugging creates a moist environment on the skin, which may help reduce dryness and improve skin comfort overnight.

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Improves skin softness

People with dry skin often use slugging to help improve softness and reduce flaky patches. By helping the skin retain moisture, slugging may leave the skin feeling smoother and more hydrated the next morning.

How to try overnight slugging

Slugging includes using petroleum jelly on face | Image: Freepik

Even though slugging has become popular online, experts suggest using occlusive products carefully and avoiding excessive application. Overnight slugging is generally more commonly used by people with dry skin.

Steps for overnight slugging include:

1. Wash the face with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt and excess oil from the skin surface.

2. Apply a lightweight moisturiser to hydrate the skin before slugging.

3. Use a small amount of an occlusive product, like petroleum jelly, as the final layer.

4. Leave it overnight and cleanse the skin gently the next morning.

Is slugging suitable for everyone?

Acne-prone skin may experience breakouts after using heavy occlusive products | Image: Freepik

Experts say slugging may not suit every skin type. People with oily or acne-prone skin may sometimes experience clogged pores or breakouts after using heavy occlusive products. Dermatologists often suggest patch-testing new skincare methods before using them regularly.

Common mistakes to avoid

While trying overnight slugging, experts suggest keeping a few things in mind:

* Avoid applying slugging products on unclean skin

* Do not use excessive product, as it may clog pores

* Avoid combining slugging with irritating active ingredients if the skin feels sensitive

* Do not try it too frequently without understanding your skin type

Is it effective?