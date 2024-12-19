Year Ender 2024: Recapping Beauty Trends That Had Us In A Chokehold

As 2024 draws to a close, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the beauty trends that captivated us this year. Beauty movements from A-list celebrities to social media users, these trends took the internet by storm, leaving netizens in awe.

While some trends sparked debates online and didn’t work for everyone, many gained immense popularity, becoming staples in the beauty world.

Beauty trends served on a silver platter in 2024

Just as the colour Cherry Red resurfaced in 2024 after breaking the internet in 2023, this year brought trends that left beauty enthusiasts buzzing.

(Rare Beauty| Selena Gomez| Image: Instagram)

From Selena Gomez’s ‘Sunset’ blush to the return of ‘Glossy Lips’

Singer and actress Selena Gomez’s ‘Sunset’ blush trend kicked off 2024 with a bang. Inspired by the hues of the sky, this blush incorporated coral, pink, and peach tones, creating a warm and radiant look that resonated with beauty lovers everywhere.

Glossy lips also made a triumphant return, reclaiming their spot after a long hiatus. Moving away from matte lipsticks, glossy lips added a touch of glamour to makeup routines, solidifying their comeback in 2024.

Blush for cheeks also took center stage this year, with blush contouring becoming a popular alternative to traditional face contouring. Instead of using skin-toned shades to structure the face, blush contouring added a fresh, colourful twist to the facial definition.

Supermodel and beauty mogul Hailey Bieber introduced the ‘Strawberry Girl’ aesthetic, a look characterized by faux freckles, dewy skin, flushed cheeks, and glossy lips. Simple yet chic, this trend quickly became a favourite among makeup enthusiasts.

(Rhode| Hailey Bieber| Image: Instagram)

The ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ movement

And saving the best for last, the ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ beauty trend took the world by storm. This trend advocated for a toned-down, minimalist makeup look, celebrating natural beauty and simplicity.

According to reports, beauty influencer Jools Lebron pushed the trend forward, drawing from personal experiences. She described the concept as a transformative approach inspired by toning down her makeup for a job interview in the past.