Bollywood Stars and Influencers’ Secret Skincare Hack: Does Raw Milk Really Work? Experts Reveal The Truth

New Delhi: In 2025, one of the most talked-about skincare trends involves using natural ingredients, with skincare enthusiasts promoting raw milk as a wonder ingredient for glowing, clear skin. But while Instagram influencers and Bollywood celebrities swear by it, skincare experts aren’t so quick to jump on the conclusion.

Bollywood's Influence on the Raw Milk Skincare Trend

Raw milk as a skincare remedy isn’t exactly new, but its resurgence this year has been fueled by Bollywood celebrities and Instagram skinfluencers. Mira Rajput Kapoor, the entrepreneur and wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, has openly shared her love for raw milk.

On her YouTube channel, she revealed that she and her mother use raw milk as a toner to hydrate and brighten their skin.

Actress Shobhita Dhulipala, known for her glamorous and natural beauty approach, also incorporates raw milk into her routine, praising its simplicity and exfoliating properties.

Raw milk is often used as a toner or a part of elaborate facials, with claims that it helps fade acne marks, improve skin glow, and even deal with hyperpigmentation. Given its increasing popularity, it’s no surprise that this once-forgotten ingredient is seeing a resurgence in beauty circles.

The Pros and Cons of Raw Milk for Skincare

While raw milk has been used for centuries as a natural skincare solution, experts have mixed feelings about its benefits. Celebrity cosmetologist Dr. Mahnaz Jahan Begum, who is also the founder of Keraderm Clinics, acknowledges that raw milk may offer some benefits, particularly for acne-prone skin. “Raw milk has antibacterial properties, thanks to its lactic acid content, which helps cleanse the skin and remove acne-causing bacteria,” she says. “Lactic acid also exfoliates the skin, reduces blemishes, and brightens the complexion.”

Dr. Begum also notes that raw milk may promote collagen production, which can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. However, she’s quick to caution that while these benefits are widely accepted, scientific evidence supporting raw milk’s effectiveness is largely anecdotal.

Dr. Pallavi Pandey, dermatologist and medical advisor at Kaya Limited, agrees that raw milk’s antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties could be beneficial for acne-prone skin. “It may help calm redness and irritation, making it useful for preventing breakouts over time,” she explains.

The Risks: Bacterial Contamination and Skin Sensitivity

Despite the potential benefits, experts are concerned about the risks of using raw milk directly on the skin. Since raw milk is unpasteurized, it can carry harmful bacteria, including E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria, which may cause skin irritation or infection. Dr. Vidushi Jain, dermatologist at Dermalinks, warns, “Because raw milk is not pasteurized, it can carry live bacteria that could lead to skin infections. Individuals with acne or sensitive skin may break out due to the proteins and fats in milk.”

Dr. Archana Batra, founder of SkinSense Clinic, also advises caution. “While raw milk can moisturize and exfoliate, it’s not a miracle ingredient. It can lead to bacterial contamination if not handled properly,” she explains. “For individuals with oily or sensitive skin, the creamy texture of raw milk may clog pores, leading to further breakouts.”

Experts caution that despite the allure of raw milk, there are safer, more effective alternatives available. Dermatology-backed ingredients like lactic acid serums, probiotic-infused skincare, and ceramide-rich moisturizers provide the same benefits without the risk of contamination or irritation.