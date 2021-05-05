Last Updated:

Acclaimed Children's Author Subhadra Sen Gupta Dies Of COVID-19, Condolences Pour In

Well-known author Subhadra Sen Gupta passed away on May 3 due to COVID-19. Her cousin Shuddhabrata Sengupta took to Facebook handle to share the news. Read —

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Subhadra Sen Gupta

Image: Facebook/Subhadra Sen Gupta


Well-known author and and the 2015 winner of the Sahitya Akademi's Bal Sahitya Puraskar, Subhadra Sen Gupta passed away on May 3 due to COVID-19. Her cousin Shuddhabrata Sengupta, artist and curator, Raqs Media Collective took to her Facebook handle to share the news.

"My cousin, Subhadra Sen Gupta, ‘Bul-di’ to all who knew her, beloved writer of historical fiction and history for children and young readers - who many waves of kids across India adored for how she made history come alive for them with her books, passed away last night due to Covid 19. She fought the disease bravely. Gone with her is her remarkable sense of how the past remains alive, as story, as history, as memory," the note read.

"She was the archivist of our Sengupta family, and it’s more than one-hundred-year-old presence in Old Delhi. She knew the ins and outs of our eccentric ancestors. I learnt how to look for clues, like a detective, from her, and how to cherish and share a good story. She taught me many precious things. I will miss her completely zany sense of humor, her endless treasure of stories, her no-nonsense spirit, her love for Delhi, and her passion for life, for history, for freedom, and for adventure. I will miss her. My heart goes out to her sister, Sushmita, our ‘Cchor-di’. This is a very, very sad day," Shuddhabrata Sengupta further wrote.

My cousin, Subhadra Sen Gupta, ‘Bul-di’ to all who knew her, beloved writer of historical fiction and history for...

Posted by Shuddhabrata Sengupta on Monday, 3 May 2021

Subhadra Sen Gupta wrote over 50 children's books in different genres. Some of her works include Goodbye Pasha Begum! from The Puffin Book of Spooky Ghost Stories, Bishnu - The Dhobi Singer, and A Mauryan Adventure. Her book, Mystery of the House of Pigeons, was adapted into a television series for Doordarshan as Khoj Khazana Khojher. 

READ | Myanmar announces ban on satellite TV as 'national security threat'

Condolences Pour in

READ | Mamata Banerjee to take oath as West Bengal CM for the third term today at Raj Bhavan
READ | Koo founders welcome Kangana Ranaut after her Twitter suspension, share first note
READ | Mandatory RTPCR negative report for all passengers travelling to Bengal, says state Govt
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND