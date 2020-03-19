All Time Best War-based Novels That Bibliophiles Shouldn't Miss

The war stories take place in strange lands, far away from home, loaded up with slugs and blood. The outcomes and impacts of war cannot be contained so easily. The best stories of war are far beyond accounts of the equipped clash. They are stories of humankind. One of the first and the most influential of the war novel was the 1916 novel Le Feu, by the french novelist and soldier Henri Barbusse. If you have already read the novel and are a fan of the genre, here are some other war-based novels that you can read-

Here are some best war novels that cannot be missed.

1. War and Peace

The book is often cited as one of the greatest novels of all time. It is based on war, its conflicts and its impact upon everyone involved. War and Peace depicts a historical approach to writing and is said to be one of the most authentic novels. Written by Leo Tolstoy, War and Peace cannot be finished in one sittings. When it was first published, it ran to 1225 pages.

2. All Quiet On The Western Front

Written by a veteran of the First World War, this novel is an anti-war book. The novel describes the German soldiers' extreme physical and mental stress during the war. The account was first published in November and December 1928 in the German newspaper. The account ater was converted into a book in late January 1929.

3.Catch 22

Catch 22 is written by Joseph Heller. It is one of his sparkling satirical novel based on the 256th squadron in World War II. The novel is set during World War II from 1942 to 1944. The novel follows the life of antihero Captain John Yossarian who was a U.S. Army Air Forces B-25 bombardier. In 1994, Heller released a sequel to Catch 22 and named it as Closing Time.

4. Birdsong

Birdsong is a 1993 war novel written by author Sebastian Faulks. The plot follows two main characters living at different times, first is Stephen Wraysford who is a British soldier and the second is his granddaughter, Elizabeth Benson. The novel is a mesmerizing story of love and war spanning between WW1 and the present day.

Promo image credit: Shutterstock