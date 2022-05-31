Last Updated:

Amish Tripathi Announces Launch Of His 4th Book In Ram Chandra Series 'The War Of Lanka'

Authors Amish Tripathi updated his readers about his 4th book in the Ram Chandra Series - 'The war of Lanka' with a new publisher.

Written By
Aniket Mishra
Amish Tripathi

Image: @authoramish/Twitter


Amish Tripathi on May 31, finally updated his readers about his much-awaited book 'War of Lanka'. Sharing a post on Twitter, Amish informed via Social Media that his new book will be published by Harper Collins. The 'War of Lanka' is the fourth book in the Ram Chandra Series.

Notably, the Ram Chandra Series is planned to be a 5-book series of which three are already doing great in the market. Ram: Scion of IkshvakuSita: Warrior of Mithila and Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta are the first three books in the 5-book series and the release date of the new book will be shared soon, according to the author. 

It is pertinent to mention that author has previously said that the book is completed but the release has been delayed because of his previous publisher, Westland, getting shut. He apologised for the delay and asked his readers to have a little more patience as he will announce the release date of the new book soon.

READ | Shekhar Kapur tweets about making a film on Amish Tripathi's books; the author responds

Amish Tripathi's Shiva Trilogy captured the Indian market as it became the fastest-selling series in Indian publishing history. Other than the Ram Chandra Series and Shiva Trilogy, the author has also penned middle age fiction Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India and a non-fiction Immortal India: Young India, Timeless Civilisation

READ | Amish Tripathi's 'Suheldev – The King Who Saved India' to be made into a movie

The author is also credited for co-authoring Dharma: Decoding the Epics for a Meaningful Life with his sister Bhavna Roy. It is important to mention that the publishing rights of all the above-mentioned books will now be with Harper Collins (only English language).

READ | 'Requirement for NYT job?': Amish Tripathi slams journalist's Hinduphobic Navratri tweet

Talking about the author, CEO of Harper Collins India said, "Twelve years ago when The Immortals of Meluha was first published, it created a revolution and announced the arrival of a significant new voice in Indian fiction. Since that first book, Amish, with his fantastical storytelling, has created multiple parallel universes and has entertained millions of readers. I am so thrilled that HarperCollins will now be the home for all his books globally!"

READ | 'This Is Us' cast bids adieu to hit NBC show; 'this experience has been one for the books'

More about Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi was previously an investment banker with a degree from IIM Kolkata. The writer gave up his job and followed his passion for writing and has so far penned 9 books, which are available in over 20 languages. His gripping writing has reportedly enabled him to sell more than 6 million copies of his books around the globe. 

READ | CBI books former railway officer A K Kathpal for possessing disproportionate assets

Other than writing, the author is also India's diplomat and director of the Nehru Centre in London. Recently, the author announced that Shiva Trilogy will soon be adapted as a web series under the direction of Shekhar Kapur.

Amish Tripathi said, "One couldn't have asked for a better team than this to take my books into the audio-visual world. I am sure that with a team like this, we will create a web series that is worthy of Lord Shiva.”

Tags: Amish Tripathi, Ram Chandra Series, War of Lanka
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND