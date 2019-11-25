Best Of Haruki Murakami: From Kafka On The Shore To Pinball, Books To Add To Your List

Haruki Murakami is a famous novelist of realistic fiction books. His works are known to understand the core human identity and he takes the reader through happiness and sadness all in one time. Many people have heard so much about him and want to pick up a book by Haruki Murakami but are confused about where to start from. So, here are some of the best books for Haruki Murakami.

Kafka on the Shore

This is one of the most famous Haruki Murakami books that you should definitely read. The book has two interlinked stories. It takes you through two characters who have different lives and are still connected to each other. It shows to pass a message that we cannot change our fate but use it as an opportunity.

Norwegian Wood

It shows the weird relationship of a mentally disturbed woman who hears the voice of her lover who is passed away. The woman passes her time trying to prevent the voice that she hears. She is trying to struggle to be the wild woman as well as the disturbed woman. You should definitely read this book by Haruki Murakami that will take you deeply through human identity.

Hear the Wind Sing

This is known to be the first novel that Haruki Murakami wrote. The story is shown to be told by a young adult trying to understand the concept of change and loss. The narrator along with his best friend has long existential conversations while sipping a beer. The story also takes you through the various romantic relationships of the author. This makes you connect with Haruki Murakami easily.

Pinball

This novel by Haruki Murakami is based on the loss and nostalgia in a relationship. It takes you through the relationship the unnamed narrator had with his girlfriend named Naoka, who commits suicide. The story ends with a quest for a pinball machine that was favourite to the narrator during his relationship with Naoka. This is yet another book that is relatable to our lives.

A Wild Sheep Chase

This novel by Haruki Murakami is a vivid combination of mystery, comedy and drama. This book will take you through a man's quest for knowing his identity as well as for his dear sheep. It is a novel that related to the authority, isolation and finding the good and evil. You can get a view of how a man tries to find his own identity.

