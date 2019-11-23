The Debate
Best Self-Help Books Of 2019: Here Are Seven Of The Best Books From 2019

Books

Best Self-Help Books of 2019: We have listed seven of the best books 2019 for you to read this weekend. Thes books will enrich your lives and give you new views

Written By Sherwin D'Cunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
best self-help books of 2019

The best self-help books to read are written by eminent preachers, and people who have developed a sense of how utilising self-help tips will guide your life. The connection that readers develop with such books is uncanny. This association is often due to the need for self-help principles in our daily lives. These books clarify our thoughts about the artificial world and influence us to delve into the deeper meaning of life by giving us tips to focus on our own lives.

Here are seven of the best self-help books of 2019

1. A New Earth- Eckhart Tolle 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Afrominimalist (@afrominimalist) on

2. You Are A Badass- Jen Sincero 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jolene K. Yee (@joleeinc) on

3. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens- Stephen Covey

4. What Are You Hungry For?- Deepak Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miranda Teston, ACE CPT (@fitness_lifestyle_game_changer) on

5. Declutter Your Mind- S.J. Scott and Barrie Davenport

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🇮🇩 English Ebook Store 📖 (@biblique.ebook) on

6. Big Magic- Elizabeth Gilbert

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daniya Hashmi (@iamdaniyahashmi) on

7. The Wisdom of Sundays- Oprah Winfrey

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erika Burdeniukaite (@erikaburdeniukaite) on

These are some of the best self-help books that you can read this weekend. You can find these books on various e-commerce platforms or retail bookstores. These books have the power to enrich your lives. 

