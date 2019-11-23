Best-selling Books Of 2019: Top Books To Read That Are Based On The Economy

Economics is a very huge topic and if you're not an economist by profession, your knowledge of how it works might be limited to just the theoretical knowledge gained during school. It is necessary to know the critical parts of economics and how it works in relation to things like stock market movements, interest rates, consumer pricing and housing prices. Read more to know about some best selling books on the economy.

Top Books to read

The Narrow Corridor: States, Societies and the Fate of Liberty

The book is written by the authors of the international bestseller Why Nations Fail, Daron Acemoglu and James A Robinson and has a great way of looking at problems faced by the state and society. It answers the question of how liberty flourishes in some states but falls to authoritarianism or anarchy. It also explains how it can continue to thrive despite new threats coming up day by day.

Gigged: The End of the Job and The Future of Work

This book is written by the deputy editor for Quartz, Sarah Kessler and it reveals the truth of a key part of how the American workforce impacts its citizens. Her analysis is both accurate and analysed which is a must and an essential read for anyone interested in the future of work. It basically shows how difficult it is to work as a ‘gig’ based employee in this generation.

Capitalism in America: A History

The book is written by Alan Greenspan and Adrian Wooldridge and is a very descriptive story of America's evolution from a small patchwork of threadbare colonies to the most powerful engine of wealth and innovation the world has ever seen. The book written by Fed Chairman and the Economist writer was nominated for the 2018 Financial Times and McKinsey Business Book of the Year Award. It has been rated 3.7 out of 5.

