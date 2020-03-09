Books About Pandemics And Plagues You Can Read To Know About Viruses Spread

As the deadly novel Coronavirus continues to spread, people in huge numbers are sharing concern about the fatal virus. Moreover, many have been left confused about what the right precautions and measures are. Not only the Coronavirus outbreak, but there were also many other diseases and plagues faced by the world before. Check out these books about Pandemics that you can read to know about some essential context, history, and vital information about the spread of diseases.

The Hot Zone: The Terrifying True Story of the Origins of the Ebola Virus by Richard Preston

The Hot Zone is one of the major books about pandemics that have been widely read by many. It essays the story of how a highly infectious virus from the central African rain forest out of blue moon appears in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. It is the tale about how men and women who try everything possible to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The Ghost Map: The Story of London’s Most Terrifying Epidemic- and How It Changed Science, Cities, and the Modern World by Steven Johnson

The Steven Johnson written book talks about 1854 issue in London when many citizens suddenly fell sick and began dying. The book also talks about their symptoms like stomach upset and vomiting etc. It narrates a detailed tale about the city’s worst cholera epidemic and how due to cholera, many were in danger.

Flu: The Story Of The Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918 and the Search for the Virus That Caused It by Gina Kolata

This book will give take you to 1918 when the plague suddenly came up when the war in Europe was over. As per reports, it was called the Spanish flu. The book states the time when Influenza had terribly affected people, taking many citizen's life too. Gina Kolata's book explains how scientists remain very nervous throughout the research of the virus.

Ebola: How a People's Science Helped End an Epidemic by Paul Richards

Paul Richards' book talks about the 2013 largest Ebola outbreak in West Africa, claiming many lives in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea, thus creating a panicky situation throughout. The book traces how the author argues that the international community’s alarming response failed to make common sense. This is one of the renowned books about pandemics that give deep knowledge about the Ebola virus and its health crisis.

The Cholera Years by Charles E. Rose

The Cholera Years gives some fruitful analysis of moral and social interest attached to the epidemic disease. The book gives insights into the disease. As per the online reviews, this book is carefully documented and is full of descriptive details about the epidemic of Cholera over the years.

