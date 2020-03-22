Books To Read To Deal With Anxiety & Depression During Quarantine

Ever since the World Health Organisation officially cited Coronavirus as a pandemic, the panic level amongst the people has increased notches higher. As a preventive measure, WHO has advised everyone to avoid social gatherings and suggested adopting self-quarantine until things calm down. However, this situation has made several people anxious about the outbreak.

Governments around the globe are urging people to adopt self-distancing and self-isolation. These practices can turn out to be quite anxious and stressful. To deal with the coronavirus lockdown, here are some notable books that will help you calm down your mind to cope with anxiety during the lockdown.

The Anxiety and Phobia Workbook

Written by Edmund J. Bourne, The Anxiety and Phobia Workbook offers a wide category of coping skills to deal with all types of anxiety disorders. Moreover, the book tops the recommendation list by several experts. According to Good House Keeping, the book can be a great adjunct to therapy.

The Highly Sensitive Person

The Highly Sensitive Person is reported to be in the bestseller category primarily by word-of-mouth. The book is penned by Elaine N Aron, PhD. According to the Amazon ratings, The Highly Sensitive Person has received 4.4/5 stars. The author offers readers self-care, helpful tips, and a boatload of validation.

First, We Make the Beast Beautiful

First, We Make the Beast Beautiful is written by Sarah Wilson. According to Mark Manson, the book is the best demonstration of what it is to actually live with severe anxiety and still find a way to function and thrive in one’s life. The author is a massive name in the fight against mental health.

The Worry Trick

Penned by David A Carbonell, PhD, the book premises of fully researched approaches that the reader can execute to reduce worry and get control of their life again. The Worry Trick tries to explain the inner side of the anxious brain. The explanation is also put forth in a simple language.

Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy

Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy is written by David Burns. The book talks about depression, anxiety, or any other mental health problem. The book is a quick recommendation for someone who needs a therapist but can’t get one for some reason.