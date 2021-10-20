Boruto Chapter 63: Where & When To Read As Naruto's Son & Kawaki Face-off With Code

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and is intended to be a spin-off sequel to Kishimoto's super-popular manga series Naruto. The Boruto manga series follows the escapades of Naruto Uzumaki's son, Boruto Uzumaki, and his ninja team. The manga has also been adapted into an anime and is showing no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, fans around the globe are anticipating the release of the latest manga instalment of Boruto. Here is everything we know about the release time, preview and spoilers for Boruto Chapter 63.

Boruto Chapter 63 release date, time, preview and more

The release has been officially confirmed by both Viz Media and Manga Plus platforms, Boruto Chapter 63 is all set to release on October 20. As per HITC, Boruto Chapter 63 will release at the following international times -

Pacific Time: 9 AM PDT

Central Time: 11 AM CDT

Eastern Time: 12 PM EDT

British Time: 5 PM BST

European Time: 6 PM CEST

India Time: 9.30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 12 AM PHT

Australia Time: 1.30 AM ACST

Here's where to read it:

The Boruto Chapter 63 manga will release on Viz's official website where the latest three manga are available to read for free. Here's where you can read Boruto Chapter 63.

Boruto Chapter 62 recap & Chapter 63 preview

In the last issue of the manga, Kawaki had run away from the Hidden Leaf village, escaping the surveillance ninja placed to track him while he stayed at Hokage Naruto's house. Only Boruto was wise to Kawaki's movements, and once it was determined that Kawaki was indeed on the move, Boruto requested his father to allow him to give chase. Naruto was hesitant, but while he wasn't looking, Boruto left. Meanwhile, Code found out Kawaki is outside the Hidden Leaf and decided to enter the fray. Appearing behind Kawaki, he made to attack his fellow Karma-enabled acquaintance, and the two clashed, with Boruto arriving to offer backup.

Boruto Chapter 63 spoiler

The following spoilers were shared by different users on the Boruto subreddit. Code re-establishes contact with Ada, but Ada is annoyed that Code went rogue and try to understand how Boruto found Kawaki. Kawaki restates that he wants to give up his own life to protect the Hokage, but Code wants to play with Boruto. Kawaki wants Code to take him away already, to which Boruto argues against that he can hold out long enough for backup to arrive.

Code acknowledges that he’s conflicted about sacrificing Boruto to the Jyuubi, but says that he reveres Boruto (as an Otsutsuki), which makes his mission inherently cruel. Boruto activates his regular Karma to prepare to battle against White-Karma activated Code and then tries Rasengan and taijutsu against Code, but the latter easily deflect his attacks. Code mocks Boruto for using his regular Karma and kicks him repeatedly. Boruto then unleashes his Karma, gets surrounded by a fiery chakra aura and now has square-angled facial marks and the finger ring Karma patterns. However, Boruto doesn’t look exactly like his previous Borushiki appearances and doesn’t transform with a horn with his other eye seemingly being normal.

