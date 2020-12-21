Christmas Day 2020: 10 Books Perfect For A Christmas Day Read

Christmas Day 2020 is just around the corner and the preparations have begun. People like to spend time with their family or enjoy binge-watching several shows and movies or read books about Christmas to spend their time. Ahead of Christmas, a lot of people are looking for books to read for Christmas 2020. Here is a look at the 10 best books to read on Christmas ahead of Christmas Day 2020.

Books to read for Christmas 2020

Harry Potter series by JK Rowling

All the books in the Harry Potter series are perfect to get lost in the fantasy land on Christmas. The fantasy novels by renowned writer JK Rowling follow the lives of a young wizard and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Readers getting the feel of the snow falling on Hogwarts with Harry sipping on butterbeer is the best visual one can be with for Christmas.

The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg

It is considered as one of the best books to read on Christmas. It tells the story of a young boy who is woken by a train waiting outside his house on Christmas eve. The book is about a wild adventure that almost every child and even adults would envy.

Amazing Peace: A Christmas Poem by Maya Angelou

It is a beautiful and deeply moving poem about Christmas that can have a soothing effect on the reader. The book encourages the readers that hope and love can once again light up the holiday spirit.

A Christmas Carol and Other Stories by Charles Dickens

The timeless story of redemption by Charles Dickens has been one of the best books about Christmas for ages. The timeless classic follows the story of a man who hates Christmas and how his life changes when three ghosts visit to retell the stories of his past, present and the future.

Letters From Father Christmas by J.R.R. Tolkien

J.R.R. Tolkien is a popular name in the fiction genre thanks to his Lord of The Rings series. Every holiday season, J.R.R. Tolkien wrote letters to children sharing detailed stories of adventures on the North Pole. He wrote this letter as father Christmas and the book is a compilation of these stories.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! by Dr Seuss

It is another timeless classic that shows a heartwarming tale of Christmas spirit and its effects. It is the tale of Grinch who lives in Whoville and hates Christmas. He decides to steal all the gifts in town to take his hatred to next level.

Let It Snow by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle

It is an anthology of three short loves stories by the three authors. The stories are about ten love with an element of holiday spirit making it a perfect read on Christmas Day 2020.

Hercule Poirot’s Christmas by Agatha Christie

Agatha Christie’s book is a spooky detective story that one can read on Christmas. The plot focuses on the murder in the Lee family home on Christmas Eve. A closed room murder mystery in a classic Poirot style is all a reader needs to cosy up with a cuppa coffee this Christmas.

The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern

It is a 1943 short story which was originally published in 1943. The tale offers a chance to see the world through a new perspective. It also became the base of the 1946 movie It’s a wonderful life.

The Gift of the Magi by O. Henry

The story of this book revolves around a poor couple who are struggling to buy a Christmas gift to their spouse. The classic story gives a strong message that no material item can be compared to the love between two people.

Image Credits: Goodreads and Amazon | Promo Image Credits: Canva