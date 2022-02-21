Desmond Tutu Spent His Last Days Reading THIS Book Which Has An Indian Connection

In a letter, Trevor Tutu, son of Revered Archbishop and Nobel Peace Laureate Desmond Tutu has revealed that apart from the Bible, the Reverend read a book on the Indian art of meditation and the author’s inward journey.

“My father, had received a copy of your book ‘Looking Inward’, and was immersed in it when illness overtook him. I know that, other than his Bible, his Book of Common Prayer, missal and hymn book, this was the only book that he took with him to the hospice where his life ended. The prayer book, missal, hymnal and Bible are what he needed to be able to complete his daily cycle of prayers that we, in the family knew as his office. The saying of the office was a routine in which he had engaged twice daily since he was ordained a priest in 1961. It was a habit that he continued throughout his life, and even severe illness had never prevented him from carrying it out. He had prepared himself for death, and in many ways was looking forward to it, as he had turned more and more to the spiritual aspects of his being. I think that this book, that you gave him, made him accept the end with equanimity and complete nonchalance. He knew where he was going, and was ready to take the final steps. He was of good cheer, and I think that this book helped him to achieve that peace of mind, and ready his spirit / soul for its new adventure,” the letter reads.

About the book Looking Inward: Meditating to Survive in a Changing World

The book, Looking Inward: Meditating to Survive in a Changing World penned by Bangalore-based Swami Purnachaitanya, a Dutch-Indian yogi and a very senior Art of Living faculty, came out last year as the world grappled with the physical and mental health impact of the pandemic. The book which is already a National Bestseller, is also being translated into ten languages, including Dutch, French, German, Russian and Arabic.

With a world in the throes of a mental health crisis, more people are looking for answers within. For a journey as abstract as towards one’s inner self, one needs a reliable guide, one who has made the journey. Today there are about 500 million people who meditate daily. But the question is, how effective is the practice and can it be done better, to give better outcomes? The book was written keeping in mind all these questions about meditation that one may have. Written in a style that is simple yet riveting, the book takes the reader deeper into the source of what causes anxiety, stress and the solutions which lie within, step-by-step, giving one a clearer understanding of the mind and its nature.

Set in the backdrop of the author’s journey in finding inner peace through powerful meditation practices, every chapter includes interesting anecdotes, precious insights, and a ten-minute exercise that will take you one step closer to mastering your mind and building your own meditation practice.

Swami Purnachaitanya is an author, speaker, and spiritual guide to many around the world. He is a sought-after teacher of yoga, meditation and mantras, and an enthralling storyteller. The defining moment in his life came at the age of sixteen, when he met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of the Art of Living, in whom he recognized his spiritual Master. After completing his university studies in Indology with a specialization in Sanskrit, he left the Netherlands and moved to The Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, India to master the Vedic knowledge, rituals and recitation of mantras and Vedic hymns.