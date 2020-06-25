George RR Martin Spending Hours Writing 'Winds Of Winter'; Expects It To Be Done By 2021

Game of Thrones television series ended last year but the series of books on which the show was based remains unfinished. The last books in Song of Ice and Fire series are yet to be released and now author George RR Martin has updated his fans on his progress with Winds of Winter.

I have to confess, after half a year of pandemic, I am showing signs of cabin fever. If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write. I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress. https://t.co/i0DRw51PC7 — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) June 24, 2020

In a recent update of his blog Not A Blog, Martin has shared some good news about the book and its release. The Game of Thrones writer confessed to spending long hours writing Winds of Winter and promised fans that it is going to be 'huge book'. Taking an optimistic look at things, Martin hoped that both COVID-19 and the Winds of Winter will be done by 2021.

(Image Credits - Not A Blog)