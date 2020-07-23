Harry Potter Quiz: Only A True Potter-head Can Spot Differences Between Reel & Real Harry

The Harry Potter series is one of the most popular fiction series among the youth. Though the first book came out in 1997 and the last film from the series was released in 2011, it still remains a fan favourite. The series features a complex storyline that follows the life of the protagonist Harry Potter and his struggle to defeat the darkest wizard of all times who killed his parents. Here are some popular character references. On the occasion of Daniel Radcliffe's birthday, take this Harry Potter quiz and check if you can spot the differences between Harry in the novel and in the movie.

Harry Potter quiz

1. What was the difference between Harry and Ginny’s bond in that of books and movies?

No major difference

Movies omitted the relationship part which was in books

Harry never fell for Ginni in the books

Ginni and Harry never shared a kiss in the Requirement Room in movies

2. Which part related to Harry and Dumbledore was omitted in the movies?

Harry Potter’s family has blood relations to Dumbledore

Harry Potter was backstabbed by Dumbledore

Harry Potter learning intriguing details about Dumbledore’s past

Harry Potter fooled about Dumbledore’s death

3. What is the eye colour of Harry Potter in books?

Brown

Blue

Green

Black

4. When did Harry Potter in the book reject Draco Malfoy’s friendship?

In Diagon Alley

Before the sorting hat ceremony in Hogwarts

In their first train ride to Hogwarts

He never rejects Draco’s friendship

5. Who kills Quirrell in the Harry Potter book?

Voldemort

Snape

Draco

Harry Potter

6. Who does Harry Potter in the novel pretend to be while being on the Knight Bus?

Draco

Snape

Ron

Neville

7. What is the difference between Harry’s Quidditch journey in the book and the movie?

Harry never plays Quidditch in the novel

Harry never becomes the youngest seeker in the movie

Harry wins the Hogwarts Quidditch Cup in the novel

Harry Potter never finds out his father played Quidditch in the novel

8. Who gave Harry Potter the gillyweed in the Harry Potter novel?

Neville

Hermoine

Snape

Dobby

9. Who told Harry Potter about Thestrals in the movie?

Hagrid

Luna

Ron

Dumbledore

10. What did Harry Potter inherit after Sirius Black’s death in the book?

His wand

His house

Grimmauld Place

Grimmauld Place and Kreacher

