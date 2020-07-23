Last Updated:

Harry Potter Quiz: Only A True Potter-head Can Spot Differences Between Reel & Real Harry

Harry Potter is still one of the most popular series among the youth. Take this Harry Potter Quiz to see if you can spot differences in Harry in book and movie.

Aditi Sharma
The Harry Potter series is one of the most popular fiction series among the youth. Though the first book came out in 1997 and the last film from the series was released in 2011, it still remains a fan favourite. The series features a complex storyline that follows the life of the protagonist Harry Potter and his struggle to defeat the darkest wizard of all times who killed his parents. Here are some popular character references. On the occasion of Daniel Radcliffe's birthday, take this Harry Potter quiz and check if you can spot the differences between Harry in the novel and in the movie. 

Harry Potter quiz

1.      What was the difference between Harry and Ginny’s bond in that of books and movies?

  • No major difference
  • Movies omitted the relationship part which was in books
  • Harry never fell for Ginni in the books
  • Ginni and Harry never shared a kiss in the Requirement Room in movies

2.      Which part related to Harry and Dumbledore was omitted in the movies?

  • Harry Potter’s family has blood relations to Dumbledore
  • Harry Potter was backstabbed by Dumbledore
  • Harry Potter learning intriguing details about Dumbledore’s past
  • Harry Potter fooled about Dumbledore’s death

3.      What is the eye colour of Harry Potter in books?

  • Brown
  • Blue
  • Green
  • Black

4.      When did Harry Potter in the book reject Draco Malfoy’s friendship?

  • In Diagon Alley
  • Before the sorting hat ceremony in Hogwarts
  • In their first train ride to Hogwarts
  • He never rejects Draco’s friendship

5.      Who kills Quirrell in the Harry Potter book?

  • Voldemort
  • Snape
  • Draco
  • Harry Potter

6.      Who does Harry Potter in the novel pretend to be while being on the Knight Bus?

  • Draco
  • Snape
  • Ron
  • Neville

7.      What is the difference between Harry’s Quidditch journey in the book and the movie?

  • Harry never plays Quidditch in the novel
  • Harry never becomes the youngest seeker in the movie
  • Harry wins the Hogwarts Quidditch Cup in the novel
  • Harry Potter never finds out his father played Quidditch in the novel

8.      Who gave Harry Potter the gillyweed in the Harry Potter novel?

  • Neville
  • Hermoine
  • Snape
  • Dobby

9.      Who told Harry Potter about Thestrals in the movie?

  • Hagrid
  • Luna
  • Ron
  • Dumbledore

10.   What did Harry Potter inherit after Sirius Black’s death in the book?

  • His wand
  • His house
  • Grimmauld Place
  • Grimmauld Place and Kreacher

Harry Potter quiz-answers

  • Movies omitted the relationship part which was in books
  • Harry Potter learning intriguing details about Dumbledore’s past
  • Green
  • In Diagon Alley
  • Harry Potter

  • Neville
  • Harry wins the Hogwarts Quidditch Cup in the novel
  • Dobby
  • Hagrid
  • Grimmauld Place and Kreacher

First Published:
