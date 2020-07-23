Harry Potter Quiz: Only A True Potter-head Can Spot Differences Between Reel & Real Harry

Quick links:
The Harry Potter series is one of the most popular fiction series among the youth. Though the first book came out in 1997 and the last film from the series was released in 2011, it still remains a fan favourite. The series features a complex storyline that follows the life of the protagonist Harry Potter and his struggle to defeat the darkest wizard of all times who killed his parents. Here are some popular character references. On the occasion of Daniel Radcliffe's birthday, take this Harry Potter quiz and check if you can spot the differences between Harry in the novel and in the movie.
1. What was the difference between Harry and Ginny’s bond in that of books and movies?
2. Which part related to Harry and Dumbledore was omitted in the movies?
3. What is the eye colour of Harry Potter in books?
4. When did Harry Potter in the book reject Draco Malfoy’s friendship?
5. Who kills Quirrell in the Harry Potter book?
6. Who does Harry Potter in the novel pretend to be while being on the Knight Bus?
7. What is the difference between Harry’s Quidditch journey in the book and the movie?
8. Who gave Harry Potter the gillyweed in the Harry Potter novel?
9. Who told Harry Potter about Thestrals in the movie?
10. What did Harry Potter inherit after Sirius Black’s death in the book?
