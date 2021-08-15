Independence Day: 5 Books On Indian Independence That Are Must Reads

Books with that tell stories of historical times have a wonderful way of capturing the true essence of events long gone by. India's independence was one such event that is etched in history books all over the world. Over the last seventy-four years, many authors have documented the nations's struggle to freedom and its Independence. As the country celebrates 74th Indian Independence Day, here is a list of books to travel back in time in order to understand how India got independent.

Independence Day special: 5 Good Books to curl up on the auspicious day

Discovery of India by Jawaharlal Nehru

It is penned by the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru when he was imprisoned at the Ahmednagar fort in Maharashtra between 1942 and 1946. The book traces the nation's rich cultural heritage from ancient history from the Indus Valley Civilization to the establishment of the British Raj. Discovery of India tracks down various changes that took place in socio-political scenarios invaders brought ever since the civilization.

Remnants of Separation by Anchal Malhotra

Author Anchal Malhotra depicts the story of refugees of partition through the objects they carried with them across the border. These belongings narrate the fascinating stories of their owners and their past and try to paint the picture of their struggle, sacrifice and pain during some darkest days in modern Indian history.

The Partition of India by Haimanti Roy

Haimanti Roy in this epic books highlights three aspects of the Partition, which are 1. not a pre-destined 'clash of civilizations' between Hindus and Muslims; 2. a long drawn out process; and 3. there is no single template to understand the experiences of dislocation, rehabilitation, migration and violence in Bengal and Punjab. It brings the contextual histories of causality, of violence and loss, and of nation making, while introducing its readers to major scholarly debates in a brief.

Partition of India Why 1947? by Kaushik Roy

Kaushik Roy in this book manages to analyse two important dimensions of the Partition- timing and causation. He tries to outline major debates and their changing nature over the period of time. Its Introduction itself situates the Partition that took place in 1947, in the context of current historiography.

Freedom at Midnight by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins

Freedom at Night focuses on India's Independence movement during the 1946 to 1948. Starting from the appointment of Lord Mountbatten as the last viceroy of British India to the death and funeral of Mahatma Gandhi, the book tries to unfold the series of events during the period. It also includes Lord Mountbatten's interview.

