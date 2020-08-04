LeBron James To Make Debut As An Author With Children's Book 'I Promise'

It seems like the American Basketball player, LeBron James is expanding his skill set beyond basketball, as the sportsman is now dipping his toes into writing. As per a report published by Cleveland.com, LeBron James has now turned author for his children’s book, I Promise, which will be launched across the US on August 11, 2020. The report adds that I Promise aims to work in accordance with the I Promise program and the I Promise School, which James helped open in Akron, Ohio in the year 2018.

It aims to inspire: LeBron James

In his statement to Cleveland.com, LeBron James mentioned that books have the ability to teach, inspire and bring people together, which is why this opportunity to connect parents, teachers, and students together means so much to him. Adding to the same, LeBron James remarked that the team wanted to make sure if kids can relate to these stories. Take a look:

LeBron James wrote a children's book titled "I PROMISE" that will be available on August 11, 2020. LeBron has a two-book deal with HarperCollins and he's also writing a "middle grade novel" that will come out in 2021. Here's the cover of "I PROMISE," which can be pre-ordered now: pic.twitter.com/9N91HNV9RP — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) August 3, 2020

Fans react:

Does he really write his own books? Does he even have time with games, commercials, sponsors, interviews, family obligations. Is it possible he's doing TOO much? Lol nah — Andy B (@AndyBurroughs) August 3, 2020

people forget how much picture books affect how you think as kids lol this is amazing i still remember that damn rainbow fish — ig: adribun (@timedclassic) August 3, 2020

All about LeBron James' I Promise school

Supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation, I Promise School is a public elementary school, which is specifically aimed to improve the lives of 'at-risk children.' Reportedly, the school has first opened with students attending grades three and four, and the team aims to function the school for all grades by 2022, eventually teaching grades one through eight. An official documentary series was released in April about I Promise Schools, which explains in detail the school's first year of operations. The documentary was released on the streaming service Quibi and features the students and teachers sharing their personal stories and struggles, as well as their thoughts on the institution so far.

