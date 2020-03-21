Margaret Atwood Shares Book Recommendations With Fans Amid Self-quarantine

Canadian poet Margaret Atwood recently took to Twitter and gave fans a few book recommendations. She gave them four options to choose from, which were comforting books, plague books, poetry books and mundane books. Take a look at Margaret Atwood's interaction with fans.

OK Twitterpals, as I crouch in my burrow, what would you like the most? a) comforting book reccos b) plague book reccos c) poetry book reccos d) stupid/weird/mundane things I have done to pass the time, which would have passed anyway... — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

Margaret Atwood shares book recommendations

Popular actor Mia Farrow chose plague books. Margaret Atwood recommended her the Rats, Lice, and History that is written by Hans Zinnser. She also recommended a book titled Guns, Germs, and Steel by Jared Diamond.

One of the classic non-fictions is Rats, Lice, and History, by Hans Zinnser. Guns, Germs and Steel also does pandemics, as does 1491: about what the Americas were like before (and during) the wipeout caused by European microbes + viruses. — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

One of her fans chose poetry books. Margaret Atwood recommended 'In the Lateness of the World' by Carolyn Forche. She also tagged Carolyn Forche in the post.

OK, new poetry book: IN THE LATENESS OF THE WORLD, by wonderful @carolynforche, her first poetry book in 17 years. @penguinpress Gives us some perspective...you could be worse off than self-isolating.. — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

Margaret Atwood not only recommended books, but also told a fan to watch a movie. One of her fans chose plague books. She suggested the fan to watch the movie The Seventh Seal directed by Ingmar Bergman instead of reading the book.

Camus, The Plague? And if you haven't seen Bergman's Seventh Seal, maybe now's the time... :O https://t.co/kOU1shHNKF — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

She also suggested many other books from popular authors to her fans, check out her recommended books.

OK, novel recco: forthcoming: Gail Godwin, Old Lovegood Girls @Bloomsbury. If you remember the 50s, here they are! Plus a looong winding female friendship taking us through the (can it be 6?) decades since. As always,

wry, beady-eyed, acute. You think you think; but think again. — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

Somewhat comforting stories: Edna O'Brien, The Country Girls; Edith Wharton, The Age of Innocence. For love stories that work out, you can't beat Jane Austen. https://t.co/FlZUExPBN9 — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

Also strangely comforting are the Inspector Maigret mysteries by George Simenon... so many lovely bistros from the Paris of mid-20th C. The corpses are incidental, it's the food that counts. — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

Try Agatha Christie, Miss Marple or Hercule Poirot. You'll calm right down. Especially with Miss Marple, so soothing. She always Knows.... that, plus knitting. https://t.co/s8BIksbqYj — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

