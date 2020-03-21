The Debate
The Debate
Margaret Atwood Shares Book Recommendations With Fans Amid Self-quarantine

Books

Margaret Atwood, a popular poet, recently was seen interacting with her fans on Twitter. She gave her fans some book recommendations. Read more to know

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Margaret Atwood

Canadian poet Margaret Atwood recently took to Twitter and gave fans a few book recommendations. She gave them four options to choose from, which were comforting books, plague books, poetry books and mundane books. Take a look at Margaret Atwood's interaction with fans.

Margaret Atwood shares book recommendations

Popular actor Mia Farrow chose plague books. Margaret Atwood recommended her the Rats, Lice, and History that is written by Hans Zinnser. She also recommended a book titled Guns, Germs, and Steel by Jared Diamond.

One of her fans chose poetry books. Margaret Atwood recommended 'In the Lateness of the World' by Carolyn Forche. She also tagged Carolyn Forche in the post.

Margaret Atwood not only recommended books, but also told a fan to watch a movie. One of her fans chose plague books. She suggested the fan to watch the movie The Seventh Seal directed by Ingmar Bergman instead of reading the book.

She also suggested many other books from popular authors to her fans, check out her recommended books.

 

 

 

 

 

