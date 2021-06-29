'Mission Shenzhan - India Fights The Dragon': New Book Asks Whether It Was All Planned Out

Author and BJP National Spokesperson Tuhin Sinha & co-author Clark Prasad's new book 'Mission Shengzhan- India Fights The Dragon' published by Bloomsbury India - is soon going to hit the shelves, and throws light on 'China's COVID warfare'. Amidst the growing unanimity on the COVID-19 origin probe, Tuhin Sinha said, "There is no doubt that this (COVID-19) is a man-made virus. The only thing that needs investigation is its source of release into the world- whether it was zoonotic or through a deliberate lab leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology."

Tuhin Sinha and Clark Prasad's 'Mission Shengzhan- India Fights The Dragon' goes beyond bio-warfare and outlines how the pandemic manipulated local political parties' narratives. "The book, in fact, goes beyond bio-warfare. It shows how the Deep State, in USA, India and possibly parts of Europe, exploited the pandemic to try to manipulate local political narratives,” said author Tuhin Sinha.

'Deep State was behind Shaheen Bagh protests and Farmer protests'

As per Tuhin Sinha, the Shaheen Bagh and farmer protests were largely 'farcical' and 'foreign powers' were supporting them. "That they coincided with the pandemic only gave the perpetrators extra room for blackmail and subterfuge".

"While my writing need not always be an extension of my political thoughts, on issues of national security they certainly will. Because, quite honestly on the other side of the political spectrum today are people who can work against national interests, just to settle political scores. And we have seen this happen on umpteen occasions, the last one being the propaganda to project India as a ‘failed state’ during the pandemic,” added Tuhin Sinha.

'China's covert investments in Indian apps'

Tuhin Sinha and Clark Prasad in their book also outline how 'China’s covert investments in Indian apps and OTTs was a clear intent to manipulate information for the future.'

"This is a book to save the world from invisible enemies. The nature of warfare has changed over the decades. The book delves into such warfare, which is yet unimagined and futuristic," says co-author Clark Prasad.

India banned multiple Chinese apps after tensions with the neighboring country continued to escalate at the Line of Actual Control. In 2020, Chinese and Indian troops engaged in an aggressive face-off at the Galwan valley in June in which Chinese troops ambushed Indian soldiers, breaking decades of military peace. During the faceoff, casualties from both the side were reported, following which both countries are still working on mending ties.

