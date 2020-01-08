On Stephen Hawking's Birth Anniversary, Here Are Few Books To Read That He Co-authored

Stephen Hawking, born on January 8, was a renowned theoretical physicist, cosmologist and also an author. He was also the Director of research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge.He was also known to be one of the only few scientists to have solved the mystery of the theory of relativity essential to invent time-travel.

On his birthday, here are some of the books to read that he co-authored.

Books that were co-authored by Stephen Hawking

The Grand Design

This book is written by Stephen Hawking alongwith Leonard Mlodinov. It is a popular science book published in 2010. The book examines the history of scientific knowledge about the universe and explains 11 dimension M-theory.

ALSO READ | As Stephen Hawking Embarks On His Space-time Adventure, Here's A Brief History Of The Immortal "Master Of The Universe"

George and the Blue Moon

This is a children’s book written by Lucy and Stephen Hawking along with Christophe Galfard. The book was preceded by three other books, George's Secret Key to the Universe, George's Cosmic Treasure Hunt, and George and the Big Bang. This book was released in 2016.

A Brief History of Time

This is another book written by Stephen Hawking and Leonard Mlodinov. It is also a popular science book released in 2005. This one was followed by The Grand Design.

ALSO READ | Before He Died, Stephen Hawking Essentially Warned That 'superhumans' Are Coming

George and the Secret Key to the Universe

This is a part of a series and is followed by George’s Cosmic Treasure Hunt. This one was released in 2007. George’s Secret Key to the Universe is also written by Lucy and Stephen Hawking along with Christophe Galfard.

George and the Big Bang

Another book from a series, this one is followed by George and the Blue Moon. This is also a children’s book released in 2009. This one was also written by Lucy and Stephen Hawking along with Christophe Galfard.

ALSO READ | There's No God; No One Directs Our Fate: Stephen Hawking In His Final Book 'Brief Answers To The Big Questions'

ALSO READ | Stephen Hawking's Iconic Motorised Chair Auctioned. Here's How Much It Fetched