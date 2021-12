Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 Announced: Here's List Of All The Winners

The Sahitya Akademi on Thursday announced its prestigious Sahitya Akademi Awards, Yuva Puraskar and Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2021 in various languages.

Namita Gokhale received the Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 in English for her novel ‘Things to Leave Behind’. This award was also given to 19 other authors in different languages.

Deeply honoured by the Sahitya Akademi Award for English, 2021 for my novel Things To Leave Behind. Feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude to belong to the vibrant Indian literatures. #ManyLanguagesOneLiterature @sahityaakademi @PenguinIndia @JaipurLitFest pic.twitter.com/RbNuJdtAXv — Namita Gokhale (@NamitaGokhale_) December 30, 2021

Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 list

The Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 was given in 20 Indian languages and the other winners include Anuradha Sarma Pujari (Assamese), Bratya Basu (Bengali), Mwdai Gahai (Bodo), Raj Rahi (Dogri), Daya Prakash Sinha (Hindi), DS Nagabhushana (Kannada), Wali Mohd Aseer Kashtawari (Kashmiri), Sanjiv Verenkar (Konkani), George Onakkoor (Malayalam), Kiran Gurav (Marathi), Chhabilal Upadhyaya (Nepali), Hrushikesh Mallick (Odia), Khalid Hussain (Punjabi), Meethesh Nirmohi (Rajasthani), Vindeshwariprasad Mishr “Vinay” (Sanskrit), Niranjan Hansda (Santali), Arjun Chawla (Sindhi), Ambai (Tamil) and Gorati Venkanna (Telugu). The winner of Gujarati, Maithili, Manipuri, and Urdu languages will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, author Megha Majumdar won the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2021 for her debut book 'A Burning', published in 2020. Born in India, Majumdar now lives in New York where she works as an Editor in chief- Books at Catapult Story. Set in Kolkata, 'A Burning' is about the struggles of life in India.

Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2021 list

The Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2021 were awarded for 22 Indian languages. The winners are Abhijit Bora (Assamese), Gourob Chakraborty (Bengali), Gautom Daimary (Bodo), Arun Akash Dev (Dogri), Drashti Soni (Gujarati), Himanshu Vajpai (Hindi), L.Lakshmi Narayan Swamy (Kannada), Razi Tahir Bhagat (Kashmiri), Sharddha Garad (Konkani), Amit Mishra (Maithili), Mobin Mohan (Malayalam), Lenin Khmancha (Manipuri), Pranav Sakhadeo (Marathi), Mahesh Dahal (Nepali), Debabrata Das (Odia), Veerdavinder Singh (Punjabi), Swetapadma Satapathy (Sanskrit), Kuna Hansdah (Santali), Rakesh Shewani (Sindhi), Thagulla Gopal (Telugu), and Umar Farhat (Urdu).

Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2021

Anita Vachharajani won the Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2021 in the English language for her children's book 'Amrita Sher-Gil: Rebel With A Paintbrush'.

The Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2021 was also given in 22 Indian languages. The winners are Mrinal Chandra Kalita (Assamese), Sunirmal Chakraborty (Bengali), Ratneshwar Narzary (Bodo), Narsingh Dev Jamval (Dogri), Devendra Mewari (Hindi), Basu Bevinagida (Kannada), Majeed Majazi (Kashmiri), Sumedha Kamat Desai (Konkani), Anmol Jha (Maithili), Raghunath Paleri (Malayalam), Ningombam Jadumani Singh (Manipuri), Sanjay Wagh (Marathi), Sudarsha Ambatey (Nepali), Digaraj Brahma (Odia), Kirti Sharma (Rajasthani), Asha Agarwal (Sanskrit), Sova Hansda (Santali), Kishin Khubchandani "Ranjayal" (Sindhi), Mu. Murugesh (Tamil), Devaraju Maharaju (Telugu), and Kausar Siddiqui (Urdu).

