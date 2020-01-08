Stephen Hawking's Books To Read To Fall In Love With The Theory Of The Universe!

Stephen Hawking was an English cosmologist and a scientist. The author was the most popular to give the world a new perception of looking at the cosmos. He was also known to challenge many scientists and philosophers and even went on to prove that the universe created itself. Throughout his life, the theoretical physicist has written many books, here are the top 5 books of Stephen Hawking

Read Soon After Seeing The First Black Hole's Picture, Physicists Prove Stephen Hawking's Theory On 'Black Hole Evaporation'

Popular books written by Stephen Hawking

A Brief History of Time

The book was published in 1988 and this book covers the basic concept of space and time. The author also mentioned about the building blocks of the universe and the fundamental forces that govern the universe in the most extraordinary way.

The Grand Design

Stephen Hawking in this book mentioned the theories of various physicists and philosophers over the period of time, comprehending their insights on the mysterious cosmological phenomenon and how it rules the role of a creator in the design of the universe.

Read Black Hole Mystery Solved After 40 Years, Scientists Uncover The Most Comprehensive Simulation Ever

The Universe in a Nutshell

The Universe, in a Nutshell, is Stephen Hawking’s attempt to unify Einstein’s general theory relativity and Richard Feynman's idea of multiple histories to decode the mysteries of the universe. The book also includes the cutting edge concept of physics like Black holes, travel extra dimension, quantum space-time and string theory.

Read First Ever Black Hole Image: How It Was Captured And Everything Else You Need To Know

Black holes and Baby Universes

This book was published in the year 1993 and is mainly a collection of the lectures and the thesis on the black hole thermodynamics, general relativity and quantum mechanics. Black holes and baby universes also gives a gist of Stephen Hawking’s post-diagnosis of his illness.

Black Holes: The Reith Lectures

The Black Hole theory of Stephen Hawking was the thing that intrigued the physicist most, for all his life. This also took form into a book which is basically and collection of Stephen Hawking’s lectures arguing that deciphering the very mystery of black holes and their interaction with space and time.

Read There's No God; No One Directs Our Fate: Stephen Hawking In His Final Book 'Brief Answers To The Big Questions'